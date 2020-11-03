champions-league-sportsbetting-preview

The third gameweek in this season’s Champions League will see clubs reach the halfway stage of the group phase. With a potential nine points on offer across the first three games, who needs to improve vastly on their opening two games and who could have one foot in the knockout phase at the end of 90 minutes?

Tuesday November 3rd

There are some very interesting matches on Tuesday night as Atalanta and Liverpool clash in the Stadio di Bergamo. Despite winning against both Ajax and FC Midtjyland, Liverpool have only scored three goals in the competition so far, while Atalanta have smashed in six in their two games to date. The Italians represent the biggest challenge posed to Jurgen Klopp’s side and look good value at 23/10 for the win.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, both sides should score in the game between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid, and at odds of 13/10, that bet must be taken. Manchester City look racing certainties to beat Olympiakos but taking The Citizens at 2/9 best price is a fools’ folly. Far better is the 8/1 on offer for Ruben Dias to score at any time. Dias scored 9 in 91 for former club Benfica and can be very dangerous in his 7th game for Manchester City, and is yet to score.

Real Madrid need to beat Inter Milan, but so too do the Italians need three points, with both sides floundering in the Champions League so far after two games. Both sides to score in a draw that satisfies neither side is a mouth-watering 15/4.

Wednesday November 4th

While Manchester United has been abysmal in the Premier League this season, in the Champions League, the Red Devils have been flawless, winning 2-1 in Paris and thrashing RB Leipzig 5-0 last time out.

United are 21/5 to score over 3.5 goals and with Solskjaer’s side out for a statement after the drab defeat at home to Arsenal, it could be the Turkish side who pay.

Elsewhere, we’ve got a particularly appealing treble that offers cause for optimism. Chelsea must be favourites against Rennes purely because they recently bought their keeper Edouard Mendy, while Paris St. Germain are in better form than RB Leipzig, whom they visit. If you add in Club Brugge to beat Borussia Dortmund, then it’s a lip-smacking 19/1.

Champions League Gameweek #3 Fixtures:

Tuesday November 3rd

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atlético Madrid (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Atalanta vs. Liverpool (8pm GMT kick-off)

Manchester City vs. Olympiacos (8pm GMT kick-off)

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (8pm GMT kick-off)

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich (8pm GMT kick-off)

Wednesday November 4th

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester Utd (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Chelsea vs. Rennes (8pm GMT kick-off)

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund (8pm GMT kick-off)

RB Leipzig vs. Paris St. Germain (8pm GMT kick-off)