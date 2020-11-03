Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – November 3, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Wazdan set for Switzerland entry

Supplier has 15 titles certified ahead of imminent country debut

Casino games supplier Wazdan has had 15 of its top-performing games certified for Switzerland as the company prepares to enter the online market.

Included in the market-ready titles are recent hits Choco Reels™ and Infinity Hero™, as well as fan-favourites Black Horse™ Deluxe and 9 Lions, with Wazdan set to launch with a major operator brand in the country later this year.

The slot supplier has already acquired the necessary ISO 27001 information security certification as it continues to prove its commitment to the highest levels of regulatory compliance.

Switzerland will become the latest market to take Wazdan’s expansive global slots offering, with its games currently certified in numerous jurisdictions including the U.K., Spain, Sweden, Romania and Portugal.

iSoftBet appoints Lars Kollind as Head of Business Development

Appointment follows several key C-level hires in 2020

iSoftBet has appointed experienced commercial and sales igaming executive Lars Kollind as its new Head of Business Development, continuing its investment in senior talent and further strengthening the business as it prepares for significant expansion in 2021.

Kollind has spent more than a decade in senior commercial, sales and marketing roles within the gaming sector and joins the leading online games supplier and content aggregator from Playson where he was Business Development Manager, winning the Sales Idol of the year at the Gaming Idol Awards in 2019. Prior to that he was Head of B2B at Global Gaming and Global Sales Director for Aspire Global.

In his role as Head of Business Development Kollind will work closely alongside iSoftBet’s commercial and marketing teams to build and strengthen internal and external relationships, further develop sales and understand customer needs, and implement strategies to increase revenue and acquire new business opportunities.

He is also responsible for reviewing and assessing new ways to enter emerging markets as well as developing new product and service offerings to better meet the needs of iSoftBet customers. Kollind will report to Michael Probert, Chief Commercial Officer at iSoftBet.

BoyleSports extends agreement with Playtech until 2025

Five-year deal sees BoyleSports continue to use Playtech as their primary gaming software provider in the U.K. and Ireland

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, has announced the extension of its long-term agreement with major operator BoyleSports for another five years.

The agreement will see Playtech extend its partnership with BoyleSports in the U.K. and Ireland – helping to maintain Playtech’s position of leading software provider for operators in regulated markets. Playtech will continue to offer a dedicated Casino tab whilst also supplying Live Casino on an exclusive basis to BoyleSports, alongside the Company’s award-winning Bingo and Poker content.

BetConstruct provides Virtual Sports odds data as separate offering.

BetConstruct has confirmed that hereinafter its Virtual Sports will be provided as separate odds data.

Tote set for Jumps Season with Ten to Follow and new Ambassador Richard Johnson

Today, the Tote can reveal the winners of the Tote Ten to Follow competition for the 2020 Flat season and the details of the 2020-21 Jumps season competition, which will be available to British and Irish racing fans.

After an unusual but action-packed flat season, the eventual winner was Robin Green whose “Teleprompter 1” stable won overall first prize of £64,452.50 with 798.44 points.

Habanero continues to lead the way in Italy with BBet

Supplier bolsters rapidly growing territorial presence with key partnership

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero is now live with BBet, one of Italy’s most recent online gaming success stories.

The online arm of the renowned BGame Group, BBet has launched an initial selection of 22 of the 68+ locally certified games in Habanero’s dynamic portfolio, shortlisted for a host of EGR and SBC Awards for its commercial success and player engagement.

The supplier’s latest deal follows on from an impressive succession of high-profile commercial agreements signed with prominent operators in Italy and beyond, including Bet365, Marathonbet and in recent weeks, Aresway.

Now certified in 14 European jurisdictions, Habanero has continued to build on its leading position with a string of cutting-edge game launches including international hits such as Scopa, Hey Sushi and Jellyfish Flow.

Hacksaw Gaming expands its footprint in Latvia with 11.LV deal

Online casino games developer Hacksaw Gaming has continued its regulated market expansion across Europe with their latest deal growing its reach in the Baltics with Latvian online sports betting and casino operator 11.lv.

The partnership ensures users of the 11.lv brand gain access to Hacksaw Gamings game portfolio including smash hits Chaos Crew, Cash Compass and Stick ‘Em.

Relax Gaming hires new in-house Stockholm studio

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has hired a third in-house games studio based in Stockholm to build on the successes of its proprietary content.

The highly talented team have been brought on board to compound the supplier’s game development business and increase its capacity to create market-leading games with a focus on pushing design boundaries. The developers already have a reputation for delivering strong-performing content and share Relax’s vision for quality and original game productions.

To facilitate the expansion, Relax has opened a new office in the Swedish capital, which will also complement its existing studios in Belgrade and Malmö, and has room to grow with more talented developers.

The move follows a landmark year for Relax’s in-house studios, with the launch of Money Train 2 smashing company records and other hit releases Hellcatraz, La Fiesta, and all-time favourite Temple Tumble, establishing its portfolio as one of the most coveted slot offerings in the industry.

Booongo completes aggregation deal with Top Trend Gaming

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has partnered with Top Trend Gaming (TTG) in an agreement that will see its content made available through the provider’s aggregation platform.

TTG customers will have access to Booongo’s high-performing games portfolio, including top-performing Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, as well as latest hit Thunder of Olympus.

Joining TTG’s aggregation network of third-party content will significantly broaden the reach of Booongo’s slot offering across the globe, particularly in Asia where the platform provider holds a strong position within the market.

This new deal marks the latest commercial expansion by Booongo in recent months, with the company experiencing impressive growth all around the world. In Latin America alone, the developer has struck agreements with Caliente, Zamba and The Ear Platform to deliver its fast-growing slot offering.

NetEnt Live diversifies portfolio with Baccarat addition

Supplier launches a speed variant of the classic game across three tables

NetEnt has unveiled its first ever Baccarat live casino game, widening the appeal of its offering with a high-speed, scalable product that meets demands for new game variants.

The supplier has developed three speed Baccarat tables, two of which feature in its physical studio to offer an authentic casino experience and add to its existing collection of Blackjack and Roulette games.

The other is available as a stand-alone table which leverages NetEnt’s state-of-the-art chroma key technology, providing operator partners with an affordable solution that can be instantly customised to suit their brand.

Each table has been launched with two different camera angles for maximum immersivity and can reach an unlimited number of players simultaneously, adding to the product’s scalability.

The addition of Baccarat follows a series of product advancements launched by NetEnt Live in the last 18 months, including the development of its Physical Studio. These upgrades have triggered a wave of commercial growth for the business, with the supplier recently securing significant deals with leading partners in Sweden and Lithuania.

Yggdrasil signs content partnership deal with Enlabs brand Optibet

Yggdrasil, the leading worldwide publisher of online gambling content, has agreed a deal to distribute its comprehensive range of award-winning slots to Enlabs-owned brand Optibet.

Optibet players will be able to enjoy Yggdrasil’s complete content portfolio of creative and exciting games including Hyperburst, Jackpot Express, Lucky Neko Gigablox, and Valley of the Gods 2.

The operator will also gain access to games created though Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program, an initiative launched to enable leading independent studios to design, develop and distribute high-quality content using Yggdrasil’s global network, advanced technology and industry expertise.

Enlabs is the largest iGaming operator in the Baltics and has ambitions to continue its expansion and become a leading global online gaming business. Through the partnership, Yggdrasil will significantly expand its reach in the region.

Optibet is a one-stop shop for all types of players offering a comprehensive range of gaming products including sports betting, casino, poker, esports betting, daily fantasy sports and bingo.

United Remote adds more senior management talent with key HR appointment.

Aggregator and platform United Remote has announced the appointment of Christopher Grech Bonett as the company’s Head of Human Resources, another important enlargement to the United Remote management group under industry veterans CEO Jeremy Fall and CFO Volker Rohde. Grech Bonett will implement comprehensive human capital strategies to achieve organisational goals, improve employee engagement and retention scores, and enhance the employee experience.

Mr. Grech Bonett brings a wealth of experience in human resources management with him to the company having been recruited from STMicroelectronics where he was Human Resources Business Partner Manager, as well as working with Swedish mobile gaming company and provider of online casino and sports betting services, LeoVegas. During his tenure at STMicroelectronics, Christopher partnered with leadership to proactively identify and address HR challenges, investigate and manage conflict, develop and implement corporate polices for increased efficiency, and deliver training.

Christopher takes over the HR Department at United Remote following significant remodelling of the function by HR Consultant Kevin Norville. The team at United Remote has been encouraged to openly discuss the goals that have to be achieved and how to meet the company’s growth plans, this now forms part of the fabric and culture of the business on a daily basis. The HR plan mirrors this with processes and products, alongside the people in the team.