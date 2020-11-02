GAMING1’S Zamba.co first to deliver live casino in Colombia

Integration of Evolution Gaming content follows vertical’s regulatory approval in April.

Monday, 2nd November 2020 – Leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1 has announced its online operator brand Zamba.co as the first site to launch live casino in Colombia.

The launch is the result of half a year’s development between GAMING1’s long-standing live casino partner Evolution Gaming, as well as GLI (Gaming Labs International) for the certification and integration process.

Under the deal, Zamba.co is now able to offer Colombian players 52 games from Evolution Gaming’s market-leading catalogue, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and the studio’s signature gameshows.

Established three years ago as joint venture with Vicca Group, GAMING1’s Zamba.co was the first online casino to be launched by an international supplier in the jurisdiction and was developed under the framework of Coljuegos, the Colombian regulator.

The landmark delivery of Evolution Gaming content via its Zamba.co brand has again affirmed GAMING1’s credentials as one of the world’s most established gaming partners across regulated markets.

Commenting on the launch, Sylvain Boniver, COO & Co-Founder of GAMING1 said: “I am incredibly proud of the outstanding agility demonstrated by our world class teams and am of course delighted that we are the first operator to offer the market live casino.

“We’ve all seen how well the vertical has performed across global markets this year, and with Evolution Gaming’s unbeatable content, I’m sure we’re going to prove to be a real hit with our Colombian players. My congratulations to everybody involved.”

Dedicated to offering an unmatched gaming experience to its players, GAMING1 currently operates more than 20 online gaming brands with land-based partners in Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, France, Serbia, Peru and Colombia.

Shortlisted for multiple SBC Awards, the company has proven itself key this year in migrating its land-based partners online during COVID restrictions and has ambitious plans for global expansion through the close of 2020 and beyond.

About GAMING1

GAMING1 is one of the gaming industry’s largest operators, with over 42 gaming halls and casino resorts in Belgium, Switzerland and France, as well as market leading online casino and sports betting operations in a number of regulated markets around the world.

GAMING1 is also an innovative game development studio, supplying a host of major operators with its dynamic and immersive games portfolio. The company, which leverages its own technology, has over 1,200 employees and aims to become a global leader in the online gaming industry.