better-collective-wins-responsible-gambling-prize-at-global-regulatory-awards-2020

At the Global Regulatory Awards 2020, sports betting media group, Better Collective, wins the Award for Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company. It is the second consecutive year, Better Collective receives the award that recognises excellence in the field of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling.

On October 29th, 2020, VIXIO GamblingCompliance, a leading provider of independent legal, regulatory and business intelligence to the global gambling industry hosted a virtual edition of the Global Regulatory Awards 2020. Here, winners of 18 award categories were to be announced as the award show sets to promote best-practices within the field of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling.

In the award category Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company, for the second consecutive year, the global sports betting media group Better Collective took home the prize for their compliance initiatives.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & CEO of Better Collective, said:

“I am truly proud that we were handed this award for the second year in a row. Compliance remains an important area at Better Collective as we are committed to empower and educate iGamers to make the most informed betting decisions. To be able to do so, it is paramount that the platforms remain compliant and present the content in a responsible way. Receiving this award is a testament to the great work from our team and the processes we are implementing to be able to continue improving the compliance standards across our platforms and in the industry for the benefit of the players.”

Some of the actions Better Collective has taken to strengthen the responsible gambling agenda include co-founding the trade association, Responsible Affiliates in Gambling (RAiG) as well as investing in Mindway AI who specialises in innovative and advanced software solutions for the identification of at-risk gambling and problem gambling behaviour.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the U.S. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).