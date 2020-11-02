betconstruct-launches-live-pai-gow-poker

To increase choice and player lifetime value for partners, BetConstruct has announced the launch of a new Live Casino game Pai Gow Poker.

Specifically tailored to business the desires of operators and their players’ entertainment, Pai Gow is a perfect slow-paced game. This new version of Pai Gow evokes the feeling and impression of the original Chinese game giving the advantages of low house edge, slower pace of pay and low-volatility of the game.

An unlimited number of players around the world can join the game and interact with each other in a competitive and fun environment. All they need to do is to beat the banker and reap the benefits of the play.

The new addition of Pai Gow to BetConstruct’s diverse gaming portfolio is aimed at contributing to profits of operators who own live casino businesses and giving them significant revenue growth opportunities and long-term success.

Pai Gow Poker is already live on the websites of BetConstruct’s partner operators building an added level of entertainment for their players.

