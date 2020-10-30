Jean-Claude Van Damme is the new face of 777.be

Action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme (JCVD) is set to star in a new campaign for Belgium online sportsbook and casino 777.be. The new deal will see the iconic Belgium movie star continue his association with the local sportsbook until 2022.

This isn’t the first time that JCVD has leant his name to the 777 brand; Van Damme partnered with 777 on their 2019 marketing campaign, that generated 13 million views on YouTube. In the latest campaign, Van Damme plays a vigilante who is out to educate players on responsible gambling habits.

Van Damme recorded two clips for the company in September this year. Both of these will be played across European channels TF1 in Wallonia, and VTM in Flanders, as well as Youtube. Always the showman JCVD showcases some of his iconic action movie poses while promoting safe and responsible gambling practices.

777.be were delighted that they were able to continue their association with Belgium’s most successful actor. Head of Marketing Jean-Christophe Choffray commented in a statement to the media:

“We are delighted to have Jean-Claude Van Damme on board to help us educate our players about responsible gameplay. Moderation is essential, and with this campaign, Van Damme very effectively combines his talents and humour to get this very important message across to our players and establishing 777.be as a prestigious online casino.”

777.be is associated with one of the oldest casino properties in the industry, Casino de Spa. Their involvement in the casino business can be traced back to 1763. 777.be now provides an online casino and sportsbook services. The association with Van Damme is expected to open multiple marketing opportunities if they can replicate the performance of the 2019 campaign.

The 777.be partnership is the latest in a long line of celebrity endorsement to bring players back to the industry. 777.be aren’t the only brand to use celebrity marketing to get player’s attention. Parimatch enlisted the help of former UFC champion Conor McGregor to promote their brand across the Eastern European market in November 2019. McGregor’s endorsement comes off the back of involvement of former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson.

The casino and gaming industry is no stranger to celebrity partnerships across the sport and entertainment sectors. NBA legend Michael Jordan inked a deal with DraftKings earlier this year; while the likes of musician Sir Mix-a-Lot and Soulja Boy have enjoyed the benefits of lending their name to the casino industry.