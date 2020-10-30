Gaming Industry News Recap – Week of October 26

The Americas

Becky Liggero Fontana discussed the U.S. election betting markets with Matthew Shaddick and he called this election the biggest betting event ever; As the clock ticks down towards Trump’s date with destiny we have put together all the scenarios and the ultimate betting guide to the U.S. election; Casinos industry bosses in the US sought government help to aide COVID-19 recovery as restriction bite. Poker heavyweights Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk are set to face-off in a heads-up showdown on WSOP.com; The Genting Group promoted the construction of a low-cost monorail system as a gateway into the Miami casino industry; Universal Entertainment is seeking new investment after re-negotiation of notes is rejected by backers, with the company now desperately searching for other payment models; Kindred Group has launched the first online casino products to feature NFL team branding; Las Vegas Sands is seeking a buyer for two of its most iconic casino brands in Vegas; San Diego tribal casinos are under suspicion for flouting pandemic safety protocols as local authorities clamp down on COVID violations; A Canadian national busted in casino sting revealed to be possible Chinese government operative; Twin River Worldwide Holdings acquired the Tropicana Evansville casino in a bargain buy, paying nothing up front in the deal;

Europe

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment is facing criticism in Cyprus after senior executives were granted citizenship under a controversial program; NatWest began trialling a 48-hour time-out program on gambling transactions, in a bid to curb problem gambling; Pokerstars.com is set to take the European tour event online on November 18th; A Ukraine gaming regulatory chief was revealed to be a former anti-terrorist soldier who participated in the 2020 Invictus Games; GVC Holdings sells UK and Ireland on-course bookmaking operations as they look to ease financial pressures from the pandemic; MansionBet extended betting partnership with U.S. sports giant DraftKings; UK gambling regulator came down hard on compliance regulation breaches for operators; Spanish football operators face tough time as football sponsorship comes under the microscope with new laws preventing gambling sponsorship set to be passed in Spain.

Asia

Macau city leaders remain tight lipped over possible concessions to be offered to casinos. The casino industry in Macau is expecting that operating license renewals will come within the next two years with concessions expiring in 2022; POGO Vice President believes that overseas operators should no longer be allowed in the Philippines, in a swipe at political rival President Rodrigo Duterte; PAGCOR is toying with the idea of allowing online gambling from casinos, in a bid to stimulate an industry recovery; Imperial Palace casino’s immediate future is in doubt with local government authorities issuing a stop-work order; Chinese government set to ban high-frequency lottery products and virtual sports betting; Japan’s IR plans will be put on further hold under government pressure.