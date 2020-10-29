Super Rugby Unlocked Round 4 Betting Preview & Tips

It’s an action-packed weekend of rugby, with the Six Nations finishing in the U.K. and the Rugby Championship continuing in Australia. Super Rugby Unlocked heats up, with spots in the finals up for grabs in round four of the competition. Below are our tips for Super Rugby Unlocked.

Lions vs Griquas

Both of these sides will be a little undercooked, with the Lions and Griquas having a bye last weekend. The Lions are yet to win a game this season in the new competition and will be hunting their first win this weekend; having lost their last six Super Rugby matches. The Lions will be confident of claiming a win this weekend, as Griquas have also struggled in the new competition. The Griquas have managed to claim a losing bonus point in their last two games. The Lions will take this opportunity to find some winning form and mount a serious charge towards the Super Rugby title. Elton Jantjies remains the player to watch for the Lions. Jantjies has scored a try and claimed two assists in his last three matches

Lions – 12/1

Griquas – 1/12

Match Tip – Lions by 13 points

Pumas vs Sharks

The Sharks were on the end of a 41-14 hammering against the Bulls in round three and will be desperate to bounce back this weekend against the Pumas. The Pumas put in a spirited performance against the Stormers in a 42-37 loss. These two sides are set to face-off against each for the first time in the competition this season. The Pumas have performed above expectations in Super Rugby; leading at halftime in their last two games to claim a win and bonus point loss. The Sharks are one of only three teams to score more than 20points in a game this season and should have too much in attack to claim a narrow win over the Pumas.

Pumas – 11/10

Sharks – 19/20

Match Tip – Lions by 3 points

Bulls vs Stormers

Both of these sides played terrific attacking rugby to put some big scores on the board. The Stormers racked up 42 points in a narrow win over the Pumas, while the Bulls scored 41 points in their bonus-point win over the Sharks. The Stormers have history on their side winning nine of the last 12 matches against the Bulls. The Bulls have been in form of late, winning two of their last three Super Rugby Unlocked fixtures. This should be a high scoring encounter, with the Bulls superior defensive line the difference between the sides.

Bulls – 6/5

Stormers – 5/6

Match Tip – Bulls by 2 points

