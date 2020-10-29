CalvinAyre.com November 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

SBC Digital Summit CIS

SBC is set to host the largest virtual event dedicated to the CIS region. Bringing their fully featured digital platform, participants will have access to a full agenda of conference speakers, virtual exhibits and networking lounges.

This CIS focused virtual event will feature 75 world class speakers, 25 exhibits and over 1,500+ delegates. If you want to learn more about the exceptional opportunities CIS has to offer, like in Ukraine, Georgia or Uzbekistan, and network yourself into a lucrative deal, this is a must attend event, and it’s free to register!

What: SBC Digital Summit CIS

When: November 4-5

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

iGaming Next Online

This flagship digital event from iGaming Next will bring together the best and brightest from the industry to take a look forward at our collective future. The free, 3 day event will assemble 5,000 delegates, 60+ speakers, and offer digital participating through their cutting edge digital platform.

If you’re a fan of Calvinayre.com content, this is an event you can’t miss. Our very own Becky Liggero Fontana, who serves on iGaming Next’s advisory board, will be moderating a panel. Her father, Dr. Samuel H. Liggero, is a keynote speaker. Calvin Ayre himself will be speaking. All of these are moments you have to see.

What: iGaming Next Online

When: November 10-12

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online

SiGMA Europe

SiGMA has proven they can deliver virtual events with the best of them, and after already accomplishing very slick conferences for Asia and the Americas, they now turn their attention to Europe. This two-day event will offer the state of the art presentations we’ve come to expect from SiGMA, with presentations from 100 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Not only will this offer the latest news and insights into the all important European market, but it will also have all of the latest innovations from the AIBC brand. Learn about how AI and Blockchain can help your operation be ready for what’s coming next in 2021.

What: SiGMA Europe

When: November 24-25

Where: Virtual Conference

Register: Online