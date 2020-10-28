SlotsOnlineCanada.com hits refresh with brand new site

Canada’s leading slots comparison site reveals new branding to celebrate six years

Ontario, Canada – October 28, 2020: SlotsOnlineCanada.com launches a brand new site today, improving player experience and maintaining its status as the leading slots comparison and review website in Canada.

After six years in the ever-changing industry, the site refresh has been crafted with users in mind, making it even easier to navigate while improving site performance across the board. New features include:

Faster page loads across all devices

across all devices Slots Specifications like Return to Player (RTP) to make it easier to find the right games

like Return to Player (RTP) to make it easier to find the right games New cross-site content promotion so users never miss out on the latest news and games updates

The site has been fully optimised with automatic image compression to allow for faster loading times. New technologies have also been employed to better manage site updates and allow new content to be published from different content sources with ease.

The site will also include an exciting new feature: free demos. This will allow gamers to really get a feel for different slots and find their next favourite, ensuring the best experience and maximum entertainment.

The iGaming industry has grown and evolved exponentially in the past six years, and SlotsOnlineCanada is continuing to grow along with it, maintaining its status as a leader in the Canadian market.

About SlotsOnlineCanada: SlotsOnlineCanada is one of Canada’s leading slots comparison sites, and is committed to ensuring the best reviews of Canadian casinos as well as hand-selecting games that offer the most enjoyment. It also offers insider knowledge of the best bonus offers, saving users’ time better spent on entertainment. Find out more about SlotsOnlineCanada at SlotsOnlineCanada.com.

For more information about the site launch or to ask any questions about SlotsOnlineCanada, please contact: [email protected]