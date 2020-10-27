Addamo and Martirosyan to clash for Super MILLION$ supremacy

Australian poker pro Michael Addamo leads the final table of players into this week’s Super MILLION$ event on GGPoker, but with players such as Artur Martirosyan snapping at his heels, the three-time champion won’t be assuming its fourth time lucky.

Addamo’s record in the GGPoker Super MILLION$ events is pretty legendary, even for a comparatively new series. To date, he’s played all 20 events, cashing in five of them. That’s impressive enough, but when you consider that three of those cashes were outright wins, he’s the man to fear for the other eight players heading into tonight’s final, which will be broadcast on the GGPoker Twitch channel.

With over $1.3 million in Super MILLION$ winnings, Addamo is the man to stop, but he’s unlikely to have it all his own way with some seriously good opponents. Talented Russian pro Artur Martirosyan has over 2.8 million chips with which to battle for the title and he’s only a three-bet ahead of Austria’s ‘MrGambol’.

With a minimum prize of $42,435 for 9th place on offer, there’s plenty to sweat for Martirosyan’s 26 GGPoker investors, each of whom will be hoping he can win the top prize of $324,053 instead.

Also at the final table is, as we just said, ‘MrGambol’, who reached last week’s final table, too. While Martirosyan has a victory in his rear-view mirror (the Russian won the $42,184 top prize 10 weeks ago in the same tournament series), MrGambol will be hoping to go one step further than he did in his first-ever appearance in the Super MILLION$, last week’s runner-up finish to German powerhouse Ole Schemion.

Elsewhere, there are final table appearances for Swedish world number #1 online player Niklas Astedt, who carries 1,737,093 chips into play. Astedt has played 19 Super MILLION$ events, but while he’s coined some profit, the outright victory so far eludes him.

It’s going to be sweet for Mark Radoja just to have a seat at the final table, as it’s first time in 14 tries that the double WSOP bracelet winner has made the last nine. Could he seal the win? He’ll go into play with 1,180,578 chips.

With the final table completed by the showings for Portuguese superstar Joao Vieira (1,050,602), former Super MILLION$ winner Georgios Sotiropoulos (866,053), ‘Nator’ (836,705) and Russian satellite qualifier ‘RRomashka’ (832,763), all three short stacks will have work to do to get back into the reckoning.

We’ll be back tomorrow to let you know exactly who won the final and provide you with all the action right here on Calvin Ayre.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ Final Table Chipcounts October 27th :