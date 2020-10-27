Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 27, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

New egaming specialist targets rapid growth with Isle of Man licence

Casino game software supplier Skyline Solutions is aiming to become licensed in the Isle of Man as it targets rapid growth in the coming 12 months.

Skyline Solutions, incorporated in the summer, has engaged Douglas-based SolutionsHub to help with the application process for a Gaming Supervision Commission B2B software supplier licence, which will allow the company to resell games to a global market of customers.

Skyline director Angie Chung said: “Having a base in the Isle of Man and being licensed here puts us in a fantastic position to work with clients all over the world and gives our software developer partners the confidence that comes with such a highly respected licence.

BetGames.TV partners with Peermont brand PalaceBet.co.za

South African operator adds live betting games content to first digital offering

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has agreed to provide its full array of live content to Peermont Hotels’ brand PalaceBet.co.za, further cementing its South African presence in the process.

Having gone live on 7th October, the digital operator now offers popular titles including War of Bets, Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker to players in the country, who have already shown significant interest in the supplier’s engaging games.

Delivered via an SBTech integration, the additional content will help onboard Peermont’s land-based players to the online brand, with the fixed-odds gaming vertical proving to be an impressive boost to revenue in lockdown-affected months.

LV BET Scores Vanarama National League Renewal

Sportsbook operator extends partnership with fifth tier of English football

Sports-betting and gaming operator LV BET (https://lvbet.com/) has renewed its official partnership with the Vanarama National League, the fifth tier of English football, until the end of the 2020-21 season.

As the Official Betting Partner, LV BET will continue to interact with fans of all teams in the Vanarama National League, North and South divisions, as well as run engaging video content featuring managers of the teams to promote responsible gambling and mental health awareness.

LV BET became the Official Betting Partner of the Vanarama National League in May 2019, days ahead of the conclusion of the 2018-19 season – the National League Promotion Final at Wembley Stadium. The initial partnership also covered the 2019-20 campaign, with the Vanarama National League comprising professional and semi-professional clubs with strong community links.

STM Gaming’s CEO, BtoBet’s Certified Partner For Africa, To Join Leading Panels Discussing Different Market Dynamics

Alessandro Pizzolotto, Chief Executive Officer of STM Gaming – BtoBet’s Certified Partner for Africa – will be joining two panels at the upcoming ICE Africa discussing two topics high on the agenda for the African market.

In the first panel “Operating in hyper-competitive markets”, Pizzoloto will be joining BetBonanza’s Managing Director, Adekunle Adeniji, discussing how operators and suppliers alike in jurisdictions across Africa can stand out from the competition by creating a successful brand with a truly distinct product offering.

The second panel “Value or volume? How affiliates can succeed in African markets” will see Pizzolotto join Charles Herisson from Betadvisor, and Sarafina Wolde Gabriel from Income Access, to discuss how affiliates, especially those more accustomed to the European market, need to adapt their approach to the African market circumstances where player values are much lower thus the need to focus on volume.

Both panels will be taking place on the 28th of October. Want to digitally attend the panels and gain interesting insights? Send an email on [email protected] to get valuable knowledge on the different market dynamics shaping the African market.

Inspired Launches Virtual Basketball In Greece

Third channel of Virtual Sports added to OPAP’s betting shop estate

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced the launch of its Virtual Basketball game in Greece, which is now available across the entire OPAP retail estate of approximately 3,700 venues. V-Play Basketball, which includes Euro League and Greek League Basketball, joins V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Matchday as the third channel of Virtual Sports within OPAP betting shops.

Relax Gaming teams up with BetGames.TV in Powered By partnership

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed a Powered By partnership deal to integrate a unique collection of content from live-dealer betting games supplier BetGames.TV.

As part of the agreement, Relax will launch titles including 6+ Poker, Speedy 7 and War on Bets, providing its operator partners with innovative fixed-odds betting products, as well as popular lotteries and table games.

The partnership also offers BetGames.TV exposure amongst a wide network of top tier operators, along with the unmatched speed-to-market and technical excellence presented by Relax and its Powered By programme.

The live-dealer betting supplier is among a series of new partners signed by Relax in recent months as the company has continued to expand its fast-growing network of up-and-coming studios, whilst also landing major distribution agreements with leading online casinos.

Habanero continues to establish Italy leadership credentials with Aresway deal

Studio cements position as one of the market’s most popular suppliers

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has penned an agreement with the prominent Italy-based platform provider, Aresway.

Founded in 2016, Aresway’s cutting-edge Omni-channel platform offers a large range of products completely modular. The technology is entirely omni-channel, enabling the supplier to distribute the gaming content across both retail and online, revolutionising the industry with the creation of an open IT ‘highway’.

Habanero’s acclaimed selection of more than 60 nationally certified games, including Wild Trucks, Egyptian Dreams and the hugely popular Italian-themed Scopa, will be available to the company’s retail and online operator network via its EOS platform.

Booongo inks commercial deal with The Ear Platform

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has partnered with platform provider The Ear Platform, in an agreement that will see the supplier significantly grow its reach across Latin America.

The iGaming software solutions provider will now have access to Boongo’s full slot portfolio, including the top-performing Dragon Pearls and Sun of Egypt, as well as latest release Thunder of Olympus.

Booongo’s high-performing casino content will feature on The Ear Platform’s aggregation offering, which gives operators access to titles from over 100 leading providers.

PRAGMATIC PLAY SEES MULTIPLE VERTICALS LIVE WITH GROOVEGAMING

Supplier’s Slots and Live Casino content is now available with GrooveGaming

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, now has its Slots and Live Casino verticals supplied via GrooveGaming.

The offering will include popular titles such as The Dog House Megaways™, recent launches such as Emerald King and Wild Walker, as well as a variety of Live Casino games, including Baccarat, Blackjack and different language versions of Roulette.

GrooveGaming’s powerful platform includes over 5,000 casino games as well as a wealth of aggregated content ranging from slots, online casino and live casino, to poker and table games, that operators can access via easy integration to drive player engagement and revenue.

Rush Street Interactive Partners With IMG Arena To Debut UFC Event Centre

First-ever UFC Event Centre will provide a host of new opportunities for live betting

during every UFC fight on BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com in U.S. and RushBet.co in Colombia

Rush Street Interactive, one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, today announced their partnership with IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, to debut the first-ever UFC Event Centre. The UFC Event Centre and UFC’s official data feed will be available beginning Saturday, October 24 during UFC® 254: KHABIB vs. GAETHJE on Rush Street’s North American sites: BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com and in Colombia on RushBet.co.

BetGames.TV continues South Africa push with Sunbet deal

Full live dealer portfolio available to Sunbet customers via Bede integration

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further expanded on its African footprint following a deal with leading operator Sunbet.co.za.

The partnership will see Sunbet’s players gain access to BetGames.TV’s portfolio of live dealer content, including titles such as Wheel of Fortune and War of Bets, as well as its recently enhanced lottery offering, proven to greatly drive operator revenue across the continent.

Sunbet will integrate the catalogue via the Bede platform, which will guarantee that BetGames.TV’s content will be fully optimised for both delivery and the end user, while Bitville Gaming will project manage the initial launch.

GAMING1 partners with Partouche in Switzerland

Leading multi-channel gaming supplier to support online casino launch

Leading gaming and sports betting partner GAMING1 has signed an agreement to supply the France-based casino group Partouche with its acclaimed games catalogue.

The group’s latest online casino brand, PASINO, will integrate 28 gaming titles drawn from GAMING1’s immersive portfolio as part of its upcoming launch in Switzerland.

Under the agreement, the site’s players will gain access to top-performing classics such as Relic Heroes, Kassius, Cash of Lords, Boost Racers City Edition, Blackjack and American Roulette.

EveryMatrix and Algosport sign Bet Builder agreement

U.K. based Algosport, a leading provider of sportsbetting products and services, is pleased to enter into a new agreement with EveryMatrix. The B2B technology provider has become the latest supplier to integrate and launch Algosport suite of innovative BetBuilder products.

Current and future EveryMatrix clients will now be able to benefit from same game multiple functionality across a variety of sports. In addition, EveryMatrix will also be able to offer these services both pre-match and In-Play and cash-out is supported for all betting markets. Unlike some other providers, Algosports proprietary technology is housed within EveryMatrix’s current platform infrastructure, increasing accuracy and robustness, plus reducing the latency and other problems seen with some API or feed-based solutions.

EveryMatrix signs RGS Matrix partnership with FunFair Games

EveryMatrix’s remote gaming server RGS Matrix has signed an agreement with innovative new game studio FunFair Games.

The agreement will enable FunFair Games to distribute its new multiplayer game content through RGS Matrix’s ‘out of the box’ server, known for its open architecture, consistent deployment, and quick content integration.

FunFair Games, formed out of the pioneering blockchain group FunFair Technologies, has a vision to develop a new genre of multiplayer games for a new generation of gambler. RGS Matrix’s ability to quickly and cost-effectively develop support for these new multiplayer games, as well as its impressive distribution potential, were critical factors in finalising the deal.

The deal will also see the FunFair Technologies brand distribute its existing portfolio of more traditional games, which had previously been available solely to blockchain players.

Pragmatic Play Continues Colombia Push with Luckia Slots Deal

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has agreed to deliver its full slot offering to premier Colombian operator Luckia.

Luckia’s players will now be able to access Pragmatic Play’s varied slots content, including the award-winning Wolf Gold, its latest release Wild Walker, and the increasingly popular John Hunter series.

Luckia will deliver the slots content to its significant online and retail customer base, with Pragmatic Play servicing the operator with local gaming expertise, recently enhanced by its new LatAm hub.

The Rank Group Plc signs five-year extension with Playtech to support growth and new brands

Agreement brings further product enhancements for Mecca Bingo, and new Lucky Pants and Kitty Bingo brands

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces a five-year extension with one of its key partners, The Rank Group Plc (‘Rank’), to exclusively provide its Bingo platform in addition to games content.

The extended agreement follows a similar extension to Rank’s Casino services agreement with Playtech and a new agreement to launch Playtech’s Poker platform, bringing a number of Rank’s key product verticals to Playtech, supporting the migration onto their own proprietary platform with access to a world-class product line up from Playtech.

The new Bingo deal covers Rank’s long-established Mecca Bingo brand, plus two new brands, Lucky Pants and Kitty Bingo. Playtech will continue to provide dedicated content development for Rank, giving Mecca, Lucky Pants and Kitty Bingo a significant point of differentiation in the market as the digital business continues to go from strength to strength