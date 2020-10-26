Dodgers heavy favorites on updated World Series odds

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

The World Series takes a break on Monday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers can win their first title since 1988 on Tuesday from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, as they have a 3-2 series lead on the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers also will be the home team for Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary. On the series line, Los Angeles is now a -550 favorite with Tampa Bay at +425.

The Dodgers have won three consecutive games with a chance to close out a playoff series (all this season), their third-longest streak in postseason history (five straight from 1988-2013 and four straight from 1978-1981).

However, the pitching matchup Tuesday seems to favor Tampa Bay, which is a +120 underdog for Game 6 (the Dodgers are -140). It’s lefty and former AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the bump for the Rays. Snell was dominant for a while in Game 2, striking out nine over 4.2 hitless innings before the Dodgers were able to score twice. He wouldn’t finish that inning, but Tampa Bay did win 6-4.

Snell was opposed by Tony Gonsolin and will be again Tuesday. Gonsolin only served as an “opener” in Game 2 and allowed a run in 1.1 innings. The rookie has made three appearances so far this postseason (two starts), giving up eight runs in 7.2 innings.

The current favorite right now to win World Series MVP is likely Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who also was the NLCS MVP against Atlanta. He has two home runs in the Fall Classic and at least one hit in every game but the first (he did walk three times in that one and scored a run). Seager has 19 RBI this postseason, tied for second-most in playoff history. David Freese in 2011 set the mark with 21 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Or the World Series MVP could be Clayton Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer who has won two games in a single series for the first time in his postseason career. Even though Kershaw started Game 5 on Sunday, he probably would be available in relief for Game 6 if absolutely necessary.