NSW-to-ban-gambling-advertising-for-Big-Bash-cricket-season

Cricket New South Wales has made the bold move to ban gambling advertising in the state during the lucrative Big Bash (BBL) Cricket season in 2020. Fresh off announcing a two-year partnership with Gamble Aware, Cricket New South Wales has been proactive in immediately enforcing the nature of their partnership with Gamble Aware.

The move is expected to primarily affect sportsbook operators who will be unable to release television advertising during highly lucrative Big Bash fixtures during a cricket summer that is set to also see India visit Australia.

The move from the New South Wales state government is designed to address the influx of gambling advertising during major sports events in Australia that target a family orientated audience. Already in Australia, gambling and sportsbook operators are banned from advertising on television within thirty minutes of a game commencing. It presents an interesting predicament to cricket’s governing body, Cricket Australia when their major partner is bet365.com

Cricket New South Wales boss Lee Germon supported the decision to ban gambling advertising. “We recognise the impact that constant sports betting advertising can have on young people and their families – particularly young men,” Germon said.

“The idea that kids are led to believe gambling is a normal part of sport is a real concern, so this is a step in the right direction that we’re proud to be taking. We are a purpose and values-based organisation, and we are very happy to be able to partner with another organisation that brings a high level of social responsibility,” Germon added.

Chairman of Responsible Gambling John Dalzell welcomed the decision from Cricket New South Wales to ban gambling advertising during one of the more lucrative events during the Australian sporting calendar.

“Having matches free of gambling advertising means families can reclaim the game and go back to enjoying sport without the concern that children are being constantly exposed to sports betting promotions,” Dalzell said.

“It will remove the assumption that gambling is a normal part of cricket and it will refocus attention back on the game and the players, the way it should be,” he said.

The Big Bash Cricket League generates more than $2.8 billion USD each Australian summer from more than 140 betting operators globally.