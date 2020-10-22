Professional fighters league becomes first sports league to offer blockchain fan tokens in historic global partnership with socios.com

PFL to Provide Fans with Unparalleled Access to the League, Fighters and Action Through Blockchain-Based Fan Engagement Platform Socios.com
NEW YORK (October 22, 2020): Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced a global partnership with Socios.com, a leading blockchain fintech company in the sports space.
This new partnership will see the PFL launch Fan Tokens, digital assets that provide fans with engagement opportunities – including voting rights and the chance to earn exclusive rewards, on blockchain-based fan voting and rewards app Socios.com, the “Official Fan Token Partner of the PFL.”
Fan Token holders will be able to participate in various polls and contests over the course of the PFL’s Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship on Socios.com, including the chance to award fighter bonuses. Fan Token holders will also be able to earn innovative digital and real-life rewards linked to the PFL, while new features including a Leaderboard, Chat and Games will provide additional engagement opportunities on the app.
“As a league at the forefront of technology and innovation, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of fan engagement, providing the 450 million MMA fans worldwide with unprecedented access to the PFL, our fighters, and the action,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “We’re thrilled to partner with Socios.com as they share in our passion for engaging fans in new and cutting-edge ways. We have seen this come to life through their work with iconic global sports properties like FC Barcelona and Juventus, and we look forward to delivering the same experience to MMA fans.”
“We’re excited to partner with the Professional Fighters League, an innovative leader in MMA who shares in our belief that the fan experience can be elevated through technology,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, Founder & CEO of Socios.com. “MMA has experienced explosive global growth, and its fan base is young, passionate and digitally-savvy. We look forward to creating unique engagement opportunities that will continually set the bar for how leagues and teams interact with fans and vice-versa.”
Socios.com will collaborate with the league on content across digital platforms promoting the initial Fan Token Offering (FTO), polls and all other engagement opportunities. The global partnership with the PFL also provides Socios.com with rights to use PFL logos and branding for advertising and promotional usage. Socios.com logos will be featured in and around the cage and arena.
Professional Fighters League has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels – 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital and a 200% social engagement spike.
PFL’s portfolio of leading brand partners includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, Acronis, Air Force Reserve, and Rich Energy. The U.S. Marines are the presenting partner of Inside the Season on ESPNews and ESPN+, leveraging the national platform and compelling content to engage with qualified youth considering a military career.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organisations Team Heretics and OG. Young Boys of Bern and Belgian side STVV will launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Many more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
About Professional Fighters League
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a million-dollar prize. PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.
About Socios.com
Socios.com launched in late 2019. To date, 11 major sporting organisations, including FC Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have launched Fan Tokens on Socios.com. Fan Tokens are digital assets that provide owners with engagement opportunities, such as voting rights, the ability to compete in leaderboards and forthcoming features including Chat and Games. Fan Tokens also enable holders to earn club-related rewards, as well as discounts and other benefits linked to their clubs and club sponsors – a USP boosted by the launch of the Socios.com ‘I Am More Than A Fan’ VISA Debit Card. Dozens more organisations from football and other sports are primed to launch Fan Tokens before the end of 2020, with many more IP holders set to join the Socios.com roster of partners which already includes MMA giants UFC. We expect Fan Tokens to become the next generation of transactional based engagement for sports fans.