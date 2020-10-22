BetConstruct, EveryMatrix and Spearhead Studios join forces to play the game

Two agreements have recently been signed between BetConstruct, EveryMatrix, and Spearhead Studios, bringing two influential iGaming technology providers and an up-and-coming game studio together.

The parties have successfully entered a strategic partnership which aims to bring BetConstruct, EveryMatrix and Spearhead Studios in a close working relationship to attract new audiences and offer exciting content to operators in many jurisdictions.

While BetConstruct is set to expand its portfolio with Spearhead Studios’ entertaining slot and table games offering, EveryMatrix will integrate BetConstruct’s Virtual Sports into its CasinoEngine iGaming integration platform to further deliver it to its casino clients.

Launched in 2019 as a part of EveryMatrix Group, Spearhead Studios offers an outstanding portfolio of 23 games in 11 jurisdictions and has an ambitious roadmap of 36 new games for 2021.

BetConstruct’s solution is now ready to give players amazing experiences, offering 8 Virtual Sports and providing realistic, dynamic and involving gameplay 24/7 with non-stop action and enhanced 3D visualisation and sound effects.

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director of Spearhead Studios, comments: “We’re excited to be partnering with BetConstruct, well-known iGaming company which has managed to extend its reach greatly in the last years. Our games will benefit from BetConstruct’s wide distribution channels.

“On the other hand, CasinoEngine will integrate BetConstruct’s Virtual Sports portfolio, which I think is a wonderful addition, especially considering the global situation in which we find ourselves in, with live sports under a lot of pressure. This partnership is beneficial for all parties involved, and I’m sure in the future we’ll find new ways to be working together on other verticals and products as well.”

Anna Poghosyan, Head of Business Development at BetConstruct says, “We are assured that our Virtual Sports with its luxurious and feature-rich gameplay will delight our partner’s players, thus contributing profits to their business. Also, we are pleased to entrust the booming Spearhead Studios to expand our portfolio with its entertaining slot and table games offering. We look forward to our further fruitful partnership for the benefit of our mutual goals and robust growth.”

