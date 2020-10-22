Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – October 22, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements. Our Press Release section is updated constantly.

Pariplay Portuguese Presence Propelled by Partnership with Solverde Group

Provider’s first-class content extends regulated market reach via agreement with historic casino group

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced it will be further strengthening its position in the Portuguese market by partnering with the highly respected casino and sports betting operator Solverde.pt. The deal will ultimately see Pariplay roll out all new innovative game content to entertain Portuguese players through Solverde.pt.

Solverde.pt is the online brand from the Solverde Group, a land-based business with over 45 years of experience in casinos, tourism and leisure, from north to south of Portugal. Launched in 2017 as CasinoSolverde.pt, the brand recently consolidated as Solverde.pt, to offer a wide selection of casino games in the Portuguese market – over 900 – and adding sports betting, last September. Collaborating with such a well-seasoned operator in the market, positions Pariplay for even greater long-term success in Portugal.

In line with its 2020 expansion strategy, Pariplay has focused on growing its presence in Portugal, a market that has been showing much promise in the gambling space. In fact, the online gambling sector in Portugal reported a revenue increase of 47.5% to €69.8m during Q1 2020. That represented the country’s highest quarterly rate of growth ever and was the first time that online gaming generated more revenue than its land-based counterpart.

Through the agreement, more than 35 of Pariplay’s top performing games, which have been certified for Portugal, will go live on Solverde.pt, with many more to follow. This includes popular titles like Wolf Riches, Jack in the Box, Treasure Temple, Dragons of the North and Rumble Rhino, which are all already hits throughout regulated Europe, where Pariplay has a strong, ever-expanding presence. These state-of-the-art games will be an excellent addition to Solverde.pt’s own offering of high-quality casino games and betting options.

Pariplay Builds Momentum in Switzerland with Swiss Casinos Partnership

Deal with top operator part of planned expansion of state-of-the-art casino content into Swiss market

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, continues to gain momentum in Switzerland’s growing regulated market, where it has just announced its latest partnership with the market leading Swiss Casinos, which will see Pariplay’s industry-leading casino content made available to players of the online swisscasinos.ch.

Swiss Casinos is a major player in Switzerland’s land-based casino space, operating four casinos in Pfäffikon SZ, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen and Zurich, which collectively generated a gross gaming revenue of CHF 153 million in 2019. Swisscasinos.ch, provides gambling enthusiasts with an exciting range of casino table games, video poker and slots with the biggest jackpots, all tailored to Swiss players.

Swiss Casinos marks the third Swiss operator Pariplay has partnered with since obtaining its ISO certification earlier this year. Pariplay’s top tier Swiss-certified casino content will complement swisscasinos.ch current offering, including popular titles like Dragons of the North, Mystery Fox and Wolf Riches, all of which have already proven to be player favourites throughout regulated Europe

Industry Leading Game Developer Big Time Gaming Signs Exclusive Content Distribution Deal with Scientific Games in North America

MEGAWAYS™ developer Big Time Gaming’s new content to be exclusively available via OpenGaming™ across all regulated markets

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) has reached an agreement with Big Time Gaming (BTG) that will allow the Company to exclusively distribute the slot developer’s content across regulated markets worldwide.

Scientific Games will become the sole distributor of all new BTG content within the US and Canada. In addition, all operators in the UK and Europe will have exclusive early-market access to all new BTG games.

Regarded as one of the most innovative slot developers within the iGaming industry, BTG is a top-performing partner across the world’s leading iGaming operators. This latest deal builds on the close partnership between the two companies and highlights the power of the OpenGaming ecosystem through its scale, reliability and feature-rich player engagement tools.

This new deal gives Scientific Games the widest range of BTG content to build additional market share across North America, Europe and the UK.

Content will include games featuring the developer’s massively popular MEGAWAYS™ mechanic, as well as the new innovative concept MEGAQUADS™ – a unique twist to the four-reel set gameplay.

Push Gaming extends global reach with Ichiban partnership

Game designer’s full portfolio set to enhance new casino offering

B2B Gaming supplier Push Gaming has announced a partnership with Ichiban in a deal which sees the slot developer further extend its worldwide presence.

Having gone live in September, the deal gives Ichiban access to Push Gaming’s entire portfolio of hits, including Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Mystery Museum.

Push Gaming has signed numerous strategic partnerships this year, and this latest agreement with Ichiban shows the supplier’s commitment to working with and supporting progressive, rising star casino brands from an early stage.

Triggy Hires Martina Åkerlund as CEO

Innovative sports data B2B provider, Triggy AB, hires Martina Åkerlund as CEO. Martina brings with her more than 20 years of leadership experience from predominantly the banking and finance industries. Most recently, Åkerlund held positions as CMO and Head of Project Management Office at Stockholm based Marginalen Bank.

“We are more than excited that Martina chose to join us at Triggy! She will lead the company’s endeavors to growing rapidly geographically as well as product-wise. Her experience from successful leadership within another highly regulated industry (banking) along with dedication and an entrepreneurial mindset made the decision to offer Martina the top position in the company easy,” said Björn Nilsson, Co-Founder of Triggy.

Pragmatic Play Games Now Available At Genesis Global Casinos

Pragmatic Play, a leading game content provider to the gaming industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Genesis Global to supply the operator with its entire portfolio of slot titles.

Genesis Global’s fifteen brands now feature Pragmatic Play’s vast array of games, including their latest hits, the award-winning Wolf Gold, and the supplier’s ever-expanding collection of Megaways™ titles.

Lena Yasir, Vice President at Pragmatic Play, said: “Genesis Global is well-respected across the industry and we are delighted to see that our entire stable of slot games will now be entertaining an ever-growing global audience.

Pronet Gaming to bolster sports betting solution with Sportal365 deal

Platform provider to integrate cutting-edge sports content management system (CMS)

London, 21st October 2020 – Next-generation platform provider Pronet Gaming has partnered with Sportal365 to integrate the supplier’s sports content publishing platform.

Pronet Gaming will soon be able to offer its clients Sportal365’s pioneering CMS, which seamlessly integrates sports data with editorial content, alongside pre-game and live betting odds, to enhance user engagement.

Designed to organically combine operators’ betting pages and editorial coverage, the publishing platform also includes a host of features that boost customer conversions such as video streaming and betting monetisation.

The deal comes as Pronet Gaming continues to advance its fully customisable platform with content that powers differentiation for its partners, complementing the provider’s superior local expertise that has seen it significantly expand in emerging markets in recent months.

IMG ARENA Further Expands Basketball Portfolio With Long-Term Deal With Lega Società Di Pallacanestro Serie A

Agreement includes official fastpath rights & worldwide betting rights

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured the worldwide betting rights for the next five years with Lega Società di Pallacanestro Serie A (LBA), the top tier of Italian basketball.

The relationship will cover all the LBA events and began with the recent 50th anniversary of the prestigious Supercoppa won by A|X Armani Exchange Milano.

In addition, IMG ARENA will become the official partner for the LBA’s fastpath data, allowing it to boost commercial opportunities with sportsbook partners, while ensuring the integrity of the proprietary, licensed data and its distribution.

Aspire Global Signs Partnership with Switzerland’s Leading Operator Swiss Casinos

Aspire Global’s Pariplay, a leading game studio and game aggregator, has signed an agreement with the market leader Swiss Casinos. Through the partnership Pariplay’s industry-leading casino content will be made available also to players of swisscasinos.ch

Pariplay, the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, continues to gain momentum in Switzerland’s growing regulated market. The agreement with Swiss Casinos marks the third Swiss gaming operator to offer Pariplay’s thrilling casino content, following its ISO certification in July this year.

Swiss Casinos is the major operator in Switzerland’s land-based casino space, operating four casinos, which collectively generated a gross gaming revenue of CHF 153 million in 2019. swisscasinos.ch, an online arm of the company that was founded in 2009, provides gaming enthusiasts with an exciting range of games, all tailored to Swiss players. With online gaming’s rapid emergence in Switzerland, Swiss Casinos represents a key partnership in Pariplay’s 2020 target for global market expansion.

BlueOcean Gaming Adds The Well-Known Egt Content

We are extremely eager to announce that we are live with the top-notch EGT content. The entire portfolio of EGT online casino games is now integrated into our Gamehub aggregation platform and all set to be distributed to our vast network of clients.

Dejan Jović, CEO at BlueOcean Gaming, commented: ” We are delighted to kick-off the content of such an important provider as EGT. At BlueOcean Gaming, we are striving to provide our clients with diverse and more importantly, quality gaming content and EGT slots are definitely such. Besides being well known among operators already, EGT games combine the perfect combination of all-time favourite casino games mixed with innovative online technology and alluring features.”

BetGames.TV partners with Peermont brand PalaceBet.co.za

South African operator adds live betting games content to first digital offering

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has agreed to provide its full array of live content to Peermont Hotels’ brand PalaceBet.co.za, further cementing its South African presence in the process.

Having gone live on 7th October, the digital operator now offers popular titles including War of Bets, Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker to players in the country, who have already shown significant interest in the supplier’s engaging games.

Delivered via an SBTech integration, the additional content will help onboard Peermont’s land-based players to the online brand, with the fixed-odds gaming vertical proving to be an impressive boost to revenue in lockdown-affected months.

In the first half of 2020, BetGames.TV saw its total number of bets in the market almost double, and it currently has around 500,000 South African’s engaging with its various games on a regular basis.