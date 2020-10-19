AFL Grand Final Betting Preview & Match Tips

Defending premiers Richmond are set for a showdown with Geelong in the first AFL Grand Final to be played outside of Victoria in the competition’s history. Both sides have taken the hard road to the premiership as Richmond snuck past Port Adelaide in Adelaide and Geelong put Brisbane to the sword on their home ground in the preliminary final.

Geelong will take plenty of confidence into the game against the defending premiers; Geelong have won their past five matches comfortably at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Cats will be relying on the experience and guile of midfielder Gary Ablett. Ablett will line-up for his 357th AFL game, it what could potentially be his swansong. The veteran was back to his brilliant best in the 40-point win over Brisbane, with two second-half goals proving to be a turning point. Geelong will be relying on Patrick Dangerfield and Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins to take the pressure off Ablett.

In their only meeting this season, these two sides met on the Gold Coast in Round 17. On that occasion, it was Richmond who blew Geelong off the park. The Cats were held to a single goal across the opening three-quarters of football. The 32-point win could have been greater for the Tigers if they had found some accuracy in front of goal.

Richmond will be chasing their third premiership in four years, and have done things the hard way in 2020. Both the Tigers and Geelong have spent the majority of the season away from home; Richmond dropped to ninth on the AFL ladder at one point. Richmond have proven their premiership credentials this season, rattling off eleven consecutive wins to claim a spot in the decider. The Tigers were impressive last week stealing a win against minor premiers Port Adelaide.

Richmond boasts a forward line that includes Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt. The last time these two sides met in Round 17, Riewoldt proved to be the difference, kicking four goals.

Richmond midfield Dustin Martin remains the x-factor for the defending premiers. Martin will be chasing his third Norm Smith medal if his side can rise to the occasion. Should he grab the honour as the best player on the ground then he would become the first player in the history of the game to claim three Norm Smith Medals.

Richmond have too many weapons across the park and should be able to grind out a comfortable win by more than three goals against an ageing Geelong side.

2020 AFL Grand Final Odds

Richmond – 4/5

Geelong – 5/4

Tip – Richmond by 18+ points

Normsmith Medal Tip – Dustin Martin 6/1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.com