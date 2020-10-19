Gauselmann UK unveil 360 – the biggest social responsibility undertaking in UK low-stake gambling

Gauselmann U.K. is setting new standards of player protection with the launch of 360 – a programme which cements the company’s continuous commitment to social responsibility.

360 has been developed following close consultation with the Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) whose accreditation programme helps organisations to establish a responsible gambling culture and implement initiatives that minimise the harms caused by problem gambling. G4’s wide-ranging audit, which included a cultural assessment based on interviews conducted among staff working at all levels of the organisation, was documented in a dedicated Gauselmann U.K. specific Action Work Programme.

Committed to making the G4 audit into more than simply a box ticking exercise, Gauselmann U.K. is establishing the infrastructure required to ensure social responsibility is always front and centre stage of the business, led by an Advisory Board of senior executives and external specialists.

The six-person Advisory Board will set key objectives and kpi’s, establish a method of measuring success, bring new ideas to the table and explore best practice which will include drawing on the experience of other jurisdictions and across other industries.

One of the most tangible features of 360 and one which will drive its objectives throughout the business is the appointment of a Customer Experience Manager, a new dedicated, single role post that will report directly to the CEO.

“The aim in everything that we do – whether that’s games design, customer service, or the experience of visiting one of our 160 Merkur Cashino AGCs – is to be the very best in the business and that also extends to delivering the most effective social responsibility undertakings” stated Sascha Blodau, General Manager Gauselmann (U.K.). “When it comes to protecting the vulnerable and the very small percentage of players who may experience problems from low stake gambling entertainment, you can never do enough, it’s a journey without there actually being a final destination.”

Outlining his aspirations for the programme moving forward, Sascha Blodau confirmed: “We have explained 360 and shared our objectives with bacta, with the Gambling Business Group, the Gambling Commission, with GamCare and with YGAM, all of whom have been very supportive and encouraging of what we are setting out to achieve. We want to ensure that we are establishing the very highest standards in order to deliver a safe gambling entertainment experience for all of our customers in particular those that may require additional levels of support.

“I believe that in 360 we have created the most comprehensive safer gambling programme in the U.K. to complement what is the U.K. industry’s most professional and dedicated consumer-facing team.”