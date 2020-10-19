FeedConstruct-signs-exclusive-deal-with-the-Ukrainian-Hockey-League

FeedConstruct just struck an exclusive deal with the Ukrainian Hockey League. FeedConstruct that has a wide range of data solutions will provide live scouting data, live video streaming, and odds feed during the Championship of 2020/21.

The most awaited and captivating games will be delivered by top-ranked teams. The collaboration between FeedConstruct and UHL means delivery of up to 200 matches filled with maneuvers requiring tremendous speed, skill, and determination.

FeedConstruct’s mission is to provide sports fans with the best content delivered by 2000+ scouts and skilled operators.

FeedConstruct provides real-time data and digital content for the most popular sporting events around the world. We have seamlessly integrated four key products into a single comprehensive platform, making access to high-quality live streams, odds feed, statistics and scouting data simpler and easier than ever. FeedConstruct pioneers digital content collecting and delivery by creating AI & ML powered products like AJNA.