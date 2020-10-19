EveryMatrix adds Leap Gaming to CasinoEngine roster

Monday, October 19th, 2020, Malta

Every Matrix has entered a new agreement with gaming and virtual sports provider Leap Gaming. Aggregating the strongest virtual games portfolio, CasinoEngine – the iGaming integration platform, will now offer its customers access to Leap Gaming’s exciting range of virtual products.

Leap Gaming provides high-end virtual games for online, mobile and retail markets, including Virtual Sports, 3D slots, table and numbers games. The provider’s entire portfolio has now been made available to CasinoEngine’s casino clients.

With over 11,500+ titles from 175+ providers and 450+ local and global jackpots, CasinoEngine is permanently increasing the coverage to the benefit of its clients looking to enter promising and newly regulated markets, deliver fresh content to their players or renew their existing game collection.

Amund Stensland, CasinoEngine COO at EveryMatrix, says: “Through the new collaboration with Leap Gaming, we’ll extend CasinoEngine’s virtual sports offering. Leap’s products provide an exquisite user experience across all platforms, and their titles are an excellent addition to our existing content. CasinoEngine’s games are sourced from the best providers available out there, and Leap fits right in. We welcome them aboard and salute our new partnership.”

Andreea Spiteri, LEAP Gaming’s Head of Customer Success, adds: “We are delighted about this partnership with EveryMatrix, which will allow us to provide our entire portfolio of existing virtual sports and casino games across to CasinoEngine. EveryMatrix is a highly reputable gaming content hub which serves many household gaming brands. We look forward to a longlasting and prosperous partnership.”

About Leap Gaming

Leap is a developer of high-end gaming virtual sports and casino applications. Its games are offered by online and retail gaming operators worldwide and generate tens of thousands of engagement points with end-users.

Leap’s content is driven and backed by state-of-the-art technologies mainly around 3D generation infrastructure. It takes pride in delivering modular solutions to gaming operators while paying close attention to advanced UI/UX and blurring the boundaries between virtual and reality.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com