Endorphina-meets-new-German-regulations

Today, the popular Endorphina game provider proudly announced its compliance with the new German regulations. The German authorities recently stated that German-facing online gambling operators that offer casino and poker products must comply to the new federal gambling treaty.



Operators who comply with these rules by October 15 will be assured they won’t face prosecution by German authorities or barred from applying for a license next year.



Endorphina’s games meet all German requirements such as having a game portfolio in the German language, a minimum 5 second spin, no auto-spin, displaying a win probability and RTP, amongst many others by the required date of October 15, 2020.



A few words from Endorphina’s own CEO, Jan Urbanec:

“We are proud of our collaboration and the fast paced sprint that resulted in us delivering a solution for the German market. The combined effort of our legal and development team allowed us to quickly extract the details required from the German regulation and to implement them into our games so we do not disrupt the player’s experience.”

Contact Endorphina at https://endorphina.com/contact-us