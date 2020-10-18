All-star lineup of speakers confirmed for Betting on Sports America – Digital

Monday 19th October 2020 – The Betting on Sports America – Digital conference and exhibition has announced a star-studded lineup of speakers slated to take the virtual stage in early December, including senior executives from William Hill U.S., MGM Resorts, theScore, Roar Digital, GVC Holdings, and leading state lotteries.

The initial speaker roster rounds out a robust eight-track agenda for the Dec. 1 & 2 event that will examine the major issues affecting the growth path of the U.S. sports betting industry.

Included among this esteemed group of executives are a number of the sector’s leading CEOs, such as Joseph Asher of William Hill U.S., Bill Hornbuckle of MGM Resorts, Circa Resort & Casino’s Derek Stevens, theScore’s John Levy, Roar Digital’s Adam Greenblatt, and Rebecca Hargrove of Tennessee Lottery.

There is also strong representation from the supplier side, with speakers including the likes of Stephen Aupy from GamBan, Salim Adatia from Gaming Labs International, and Martin Lycka from GVC Group.

A host of industry analysts and advisors will share their valuable expertise with delegates, including Lloyd Danzig from Sharp Alpha Advisors, Josh Swissman with The Strategy Organization, Barry Jonas from Truist Financial, John Pappas with Corridor Consulting, David Purdum of ESPN and Katherine Sayre with the Wall Street Journal.

Rounding out the confirmed speaker list are industry experts including CDC Gaming Reports Executive Editor Howard Stutz, renowned gaming industry lawyer Ron Segev, and executives from Delaware North, the New Hampshire, DC, and Missouri lotteries.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of event organizer SBC, said: “Betting on Sports America – Digital will bring together industry insiders and experts during challenging times for the industry. But companies who are able to have long-term strategic plans for post-pandemic times will no doubt end up being market leaders, especially in growth areas like the United States.

“To bring together the depth and breadth of companies, executives and industry leaders in one place is unparalleled for the event space. The exchange of ideas, networking opportunities and educational elements will provide great insight and inspiration at a time when we all need it.”

The full line-up of 130 speakers, comprising operators’ senior executives, regulators, affiliates, suppliers, and advisors, is set to be announced shortly.

The event will also have an interactive product display area where operators will be able to learn about the next generation of products and solutions from international suppliers, talk to suppliers’ expert teams, and experience the products directly through demos. There will be further opportunities for operators and suppliers to connect in the virtual networking lounge, the meeting rooms in the virtual networking bar, and at the program of themed networking roundtables.

Betting on Sports America – Digital is free to attend. To join the U.S. and international delegates set to participate in the event, click here to register for free.

To inquire about the remaining exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].