Playson boosts Free Spins feature with innovative enhancements

Cutting-edge promotional tool set for fresh updates



Malta, 15th October 2020 – Casino software developer Playson has upgraded its engaging Free Spins feature, which gives those playing its slot titles a chance to enjoy additional rounds of gameplay.

Fully configurable for the provider’s operator partners and proven to significantly increase customer retention, the tool can be made available on all bets placed on any of Playson’s popular games.

Thanks to the supplier’s innovative updates, Free Spins can now be deployed using any currency and for multiple players simultaneously, with a termination period set by Playson’s clients.

Playson has also enhanced the feature’s in-game UI to elevate the user experience, as well as boosting its back-office functionality to facilitate customisation for operators as the studio continues to expand its international footprint.

Vsevolod Lapin, Head of Product at Playson, said: “Our advanced suite of integration-free engagement tools, including Free Spins, are tailor made for partners looking to drive player retention, and these new updates will make them even more effective.

“It’s fantastic to provide our premium quality product range with further upgrades as we continue to go above and beyond for clients across the globe.”

About Playson

Playson is a leading content development firm which supplies games to more than 17 regulated markets. The slot designer has a portfolio of over 65 omni-channel casino games, and its staff are based in Malta, Ukraine, UK and Greece. With licences from the UKGC, ONJN and MGA, Playson is well positioned to meet the needs of the most discerning eGambling operators. More information about Playson can be found at www.playson.com.