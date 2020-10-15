iGaming NEXT proudly announces Pragmatic Solutions as main sponsors for its weekly podcasts

The iGaming NEXT Podcast is the iGaming industry’s go-to podcast of choice. Hosted by trailblazing, iGaming veteran and iGaming NEXT Co-founder Pierre Lindh, the weekly iGaming NEXT podcast offers unparalleled, fresh insights into the ever-evolving iGaming industry. Backed by more than 15 years’ experience in iGaming, Pierre, whose past projects have forever upended the iGaming landscape, each week shares his perspective of this dynamic sector and discusses the latest hot topics with the foremost industry leaders.

Dynamic Partnership

Since inception, iGaming NEXT has proved itself as the ground-breaking leader of the industry and its weekly Podcast is simply another vibrant chapter in its success story. Today, the podcast serves as an inspiring force within the industry and it is therefore an exciting moment to be acknowledged by the industry’s key heavyweights. For this reason, iGaming NEXT is thrilled to announce leading iGaming platform technology provider, Pragmatic Solutions as main sponsor and partner for its weekly Podcasts. Pragmatic Solutions believes that the weekly Podcast presented by iGaming NEXT is not only the most engaging in the iGaming industry but also offers superior educational and informative value to its many, many followers.

Ashley Lang, CEO Pragmatic Solutions, commenting on the partnership stated, “We are proud to support the iGaming NEXT podcast and to promote intelligent and informative discussion around iGaming. We hope that, through sponsorship, we can increase awareness for our products and services while supporting Pierre’s insightful discussions with the leaders in the iGaming sector.”

The iGaming NEXT story continues…

It is only through the valuable backing of companies such as Pragmatic Solutions, that iGaming NEXT can continue with its inspirational projects within the industry…

iGaming NEXT Co-founder Pierre Lindh, commented, “We are thrilled to have Pragmatic Solutions as partner to the iGaming NEXT: Podcast, supporting us in our quest to deliver free, deep and meaningful industry insights accessible to the entire industry, not just to a small party of VIP delegates as has traditionally been the case. Ashley and his team at Pragmatic Solutions are clearly on board with our vision, and we are excited to start a long and fruitful partnership together.”

About Pragmatic Solutions

Pragmatic Solutions is the platform technology sister-company of the industry content leader, Pragmatic Play. The company provides iGaming operators with enterprise platform technologies built around a core Player Account Management (PAM) platform. The Pragmatic Solutions PAM is designed using a modern microservices architecture and provides a player account, wallet, CRM tools, bonus management tools, payment tools, KYC/AML and fraud-prevention services, and is underpinned by rules-based automation throughout. In addition to the PAM, Pragmatic Solutions provides a Content Management System to power the gaming brand frontend clients and an Integrations Hub to connect the operator to a multitude of third-party content, payment gateways and services.

About iGaming NEXT

Above and beyond an iGaming Conference, iGaming NEXT started as an exclusive concept, similar to Apple’s yearly reveal event but combined with the presentation quality and attention of a TED conference. Further on, iGaming NEXT branched out into online events and other online concepts. For both physical and online events, iGaming NEXT presents concrete product and technology roadmaps from the industry’s top suppliers plus a wealth of knowledge from internationally renowned keynote speakers; an exclusive, unparalleled opportunity to delve into the extraordinary and fast-paced gaming industry.