iGaming-Academy-partnership-with-Raffles-Training-brings-new-training-opportunities-for-the-iGaming-industry-in-South-East-Asia

Specialist online training operator iGaming Academy has launched an exclusive partnership with South East Asian provider Raffles Training Inc., offering specialist course packages crafted for the B2C and B2B market..

The partnership will bring a new suite of gaming-specific training courses to the South East Asian market especially the Philippines where POGOs (Philippines Offshore Gaming Operators) will be able to access specialist training spanning product, compliance and business topics for their workforce.

Certification will demonstrate an understanding of the gaming regulations, ideal for industry employers. The training provides new opportunities for career development, both for new entrants to the industry and current employees seeking skills to enable progression.

Each course includes multiple modules, with learners recommended to begin with “Business Essentials” which provides a comprehensive and practical understanding of the iGaming industry. Developed in conjunction with leading industry experts, the course introduces all the key industry topics including product management, customer interaction, data security, AML, responsible gaming and more.

Other courses, including “In-Depth Compliance” and “Vocational Excellence” are also available, or the Complete Set of courses is accessible for those wishing to gain a truly comprehensive skill set and qualification.

Learners seeking onward employment in the iGaming sector will be referred to the specialist recruitment team at Pentasia, providing access to job opportunities throughout the industry.

iGaming Academy, part of The Conexus Group, currently trains over 30,000 professionals every year across 100+ companies in 45+ countries through a combination of eLearning (online training), virtual classroom courses, masterclasses, and events. The company has extensive experience training professionals of all levels within online gaming, land-based casinos, lotteries and betting shops.

Raffles Training Inc., established in 2017, strives to be the No. 1 trusted gaming training centre in South East Asia specialising in developing and enhancing the skills for the workforce who wish to develop their full potential in the highly competitive but lucrative iGaming industry.

Jaime Debono, Managing Director of iGaming Academy said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Raffles Training, bringing a comprehensive new suite of training courses to the thriving South East Asian market. Together with Raffles Training, we’re excited to provide new career progression opportunities for professionals in the sector, as well as supporting skills growth for the Philippines-based operators as they expand.”

Gary Lee Seaton, Director of Raffles Training said:

“With the iGaming Academy collaboration, we’re happy to be pioneers in South East Asia to not only train the Igaming workforce, but also to open the eyes of the public to the vast career opportunities in this industry. We have never had the opportunity to formally learn about iGaming in this part of the world. Especially now, in a pandemic, where conventional jobs are at threat, it’s a great time for people to upskill or reskill.”

To arrange a consultation with Raffles Training [South East Asia], contact: [email protected]

To arrange a consultation with iGaming Academy [Global], contact: [email protected]