Global Bet strikes first Virtual Sports deal in South Africa with Supabets

Global Bet Virtual Sports is now live with the Tier 1 operator Supabets through Intelligent Gaming as part of Supabets Gaming Group’s effort to exploit the region’s fledgling market.

The company has struck a deal for Global Bet to distribute its premium virtual sports products into South Africa, with Global Bet’s CEO, Daniel Grabher, stating that “the aim of the agreement is to replicate the success we have achieved in other major African markets across the continent. The South African gaming market, known for it´s strict regulations has a massive potential and is yet to be fully exploited. I´m very confident that our success-story will continue in this key market, not at least because we teamed up with the right strategic local partner.”

The deal includes the full suite of Global Bet’s omni channel premium virtual sports and also the brand new PRO Series of games with features such as Instant Play that will change the South African gaming ecosystem for years to come.

Intelligent Gaming CEO Marc Plaxton-Harrison said. “Combining our distribution channels within existing operations with the best virtual sports product on the market was a fantastic decision for us. Considering the current boom of virtual sports globally, we anticipate a big revenue growth and a long and successful working partnership.”

About Supabets:

Launched in 2008, Supabets is a successful Africa-focused land and online betting and gaming firm with operations in South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and soon Kenya as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

About Global Bet:

Global Bet is the biggest independent virtual sports provider that delivers high-quality products known for graphic animations, usability and endless customization possibilities. Active on the market since 2004, Global Bet today serves Tier One Customers like the GVC Group, Snai, Sisal and many more.