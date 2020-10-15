Caleta-Gaming-strikes-MrSlotty-GameHub-content-partnership

Premium casino content provider Caleta Gaming has agreed a major new content distribution deal with aggregation platform MrSlotty GameHub.

Caleta’s portfolio of more than 60 games – including popular titles such as Bingo Señorita Calavera, Dragon Rising Slot, Banana Keno and its latest game releases, Atomico Lotto, Ocean Richies and Betina Bingo – will shortly be available via the MrSlotty GameHub platform.

Fabíola Jaeger, CEO of Caleta Gaming, said: “We are always looking to expand the reach of Caleta’s leading casino content, so we are thrilled to be working with MrSlotty GameHub to precisely achieve this. We are certain that our ever-expanding collection of games will greatly enrich the fantastic range of titles available on the MrSlotty GameHub platform.”

Anatoliy Peev, Director of MrSlotty GameHub, added: “MrSlotty GameHub values innovative casino content above all else, which is what makes Caleta Gaming such a perfect partner for us. We are delighted to be able to bring these creative titles to our operator partners and offer an even greater and diverse experience to users.”

Founded in 2013, MrSlotty GameHub is a rocket-fast, globally-expanding game aggregating platform – GameHub – focused on providing the next generation of flexible gaming content-related solutions.

Also founded in 2013, Caleta Gaming continues to focus on delivering engaging content to players all over the globe.

Caleta has seen big growth since the start of 2020, delivering more than 32 games during the year, which is testament to its efficient and top-quality delivery of premium games. Caleta also provides agile and seamless API Integration to operators and aggregators and has completed more than 15 integrations during 2020.