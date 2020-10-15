draftkings-joins-international-betting-integrity-association

U.S. betting operator DraftKings have announced that they have joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The addition of the fantasy sports betting operator was welcomed by the IBIA, who have been proactively campaigning for operators to share information on suspect betting activity across the globe.

DraftKings,one of the biggest names in U.S. sports betting, joins our association! This strengthens our global monitoring&alert platform and will see @DraftKings' share information on suspicious betting with other globally recognised sports betting operators in our association. — International Betting Integrity Association (@IBIA_bet) October 13, 2020

Draft Kings will work with IBIA partners who monitor more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets by sharing information on the association’s monitoring and alert platform.

The IBIA was formed to protect its members from corruption in betting markets by sharing information on marketing activity. The IBIA has dedicated relationships with leading sports and gaming regulators and is a leading industry voice on betting activity at forums that include the European Commission, Council of Europe, United National and International Olympic Committee.

IBIA CEO Khalid Ali, welcomed the addition of the U.S. sports betting giant to the ranks of the IBIA, believing it will strengthen its network:

“The association is delighted to welcome another leading name in the regulated sports betting sector to its ranks. DraftKings operates in a truly global business landscape. The addition of DraftKings’ sportsbook trading platform provides a significant boost to IBIA’s already extensive global regulated sports betting market and customer monitoring capabilities.”

DraftKings Chief Compliance Officer Tim Dent released a statement to the media, praising the work of the IBIA.

“Joining the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry is a clear statement of intent by DraftKings. The company places the protection of its client’s businesses, consumers and sporting events from corruption at the forefront of our corporate strategy. This agreement provides DraftKings’ private operator sportsbook clients with unparalleled trading and risk management protection,” Dent said.

The IBIA has warned its members that the risk of suspicious betting activity in the marketplace has increased with the conditions around COVID-19. Recently the Tennis Integrity Unit was involved in match-fixing investigation at the 2020 French Open at Rolland Garros.

DraftKings becomes the latest member to join the IBIA after Romania operator Superbet in July and the association’s first member from Latin America, Betcris earlier in 2020.