raig-chairman-clive-hawkswood-believes-its-time-for-affiliates-to-step-up

Many are now calling for affiliates to get involved with the gambling industry’s public perception, and help with regulatory matters. A huge proponent of that is Responsible Affiliates in Gambling (RAiG) Chairman, Clive Hawkswood, who sat down with our own Becky Liggero Fontana to offer his thoughts on how affiliates can do their part.

The team Hawkswood leads at RAiG are focused on responsible marketing by affiliates and raising the ethical standards across the affiliate sector. Hawkswoods believes that they are slowly winning the battle of public perception in the U.K. with the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC) acknowledging that “that compliance if anything is better than ever.” That positive starting point has led to RAiG proposing that the UKGC deal directly with affiliates over regulation issues.

“We’ve adopted a position saying well look let’s cut out the middle man regulate us directly. It doesn’t have to be heavy-handed,” said Hawkswood.

While the proposal has merit, Hawkswood acknowledged that the interpretation of the rules will be debated by different affiliates.

“One of the problems is that different operators interpret what the gaming commission wants in different ways. It puts affiliates in a very difficult position if you’ve got ten gambling partners and they all want something slightly different,” he added.

“It’s only affiliates who know their business best and it’s a mistake to rely on operators to represent affiliates views now, clearly you know there’s a close relationship and a partnership,” Hawkswood acknowledged. “But there are different entities; you know one’s a supplier, one’s a customer, and you know their interests don’t always align exactly.”

Hawkswood continues to argue that improve regulations through closer consultation with affiliates will improve the long-term health and viability of the gambling industry, not just in the U.K. but other jurisdictions as well. “The only way you can do it is if everyone is regulated and if we accept that standards can be improved. Once you scrape away all of the other arguments, the one you’re left with is we want to improve how can we make sure everybody improves,” he said.

