Delasport partners with the Balkan International Basketball League

Sportsbook operator Delasports has stepped up to partner with the Balakan International Basketball League (BIBL) for the upcoming 2020 season. The multi-year deal will see Delasports retain the naming rights for the league.

Founded in 2008, the BIBL has grown in popularity to include sides from across the Balkan Peninsula. The round-robin format includes teams from Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Albania.

The league recently expanded the competition to include 12 teams from Israel, to expand the BIBL to 18 teams in its 13th season.

The Delasports sponsorship announcement was welcomed across competition after the delayed start to the 2020/21 season.

Delasports Managing Director Dany Nachmias expressed his excitement over the new partnership with the BIBL:

“We have long awaited our partnership with BIBL as we share many of the same values that keep our company pushing ever forward! As both an Israeli and Balkan based company, Delasports is in a keen position to exemplify the BIBL tradition with this new partnership.”.

BIBL Sports Director Shay Shtricks added that he was hopeful that the league could continue to grow with the support of Delasports:

“The Balkan League is happy and proud to welcome Delasport to our basketball family and to be called DELASPORT Balkan League. I am sure this multiyear partnership will bring great benefits not only to both sides but will also contribute to the quality and popularity of the Balkan basketball and around Europe, in these indeed controversial times for us all. We are looking forward with big joy to sharing the love of the game with like-minded fans. We expect a great season going forward with our new friends from Israel now joining us off the court as well as on it.”

The 2020/21 season is set to commence with three new teams from Israel set to feature across the opening games.