Solitics’ announces new integration with Dynamic Messaging

Solitics adds a new channel to its cutting-edge data management platform, providing its customers with automated voice calls that can now be sent in real time!

The new capability is now available thanks to Solitics’ new integration with Dynamic Messaging.

Dynamic Messaging was established in 2011, its advanced marketing platform is being used to deliver personalized and interactive voice messaging to help increase the effectiveness of customer conversion and retention.

Following this recent integration, Solitics’ customers can now interact with their end users via voice messages with no special integration efforts required from their side.

Powered by its unique data management technology layer, the Solitics platform connects data from all the distributed data sources seamlessly, and makes It available to use absolutely live, enabling companies to respond to their customers’ behavior on the basis of all their data in real time.

Brands use Solitics’ platform to interact with their own customers through various channels such as: Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook ads, In-site pop-ups, Voice messages and more, in order to create a personal customer experience and automate conversion and retention processes.

“We are excited to be collaborating with a company that has a similar ideology, and whose focus is on improving customer relationships and experiences through the use of technology. Solitics sees the power of our Voice & SMS solutions and the emphasis we put on being able to deliver robust and personalised solutions to their clients so seamlessly.” Stated, Oliver Gee, Director at Dynamic Messaging

Solitics’ Founder and CEO, Tomer Baumel, stated – “We are always striving to improve our platform and are constantly adding new capabilities in order to grant our customers the most cutting-edge advantages. Now thanks to our recent integration with Dynamic Messaging, our customers can combine an additional channel as part of their efforts to provide their end users with the most personalized experience in real time based on all their data”

Solitics was founded in 2013 by visionary data experts. Hundreds of worldwide brands across multiple verticals have taken the next step in to the future and are engaging their customers in an innovative and personal way through Solitics.