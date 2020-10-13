Luckbox-to-present -at-Gravitas-Securities-Technology-and-Diversified-Investor-Day

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Esports Limited (doing business as “Luckbox”) (the “Company”), will be among the speakers at the 2020 Gravitas Securities Technology and Diversified Investor Day.

The Company is a leading esports betting platform preparing for a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) listing (TSXV: LUCK ticker reserved).

The Company’s 30-minute presentation is scheduled for 10:00 AM PST / 13:00 PM EST / 17:00 PM GMT on Thursday, October 15th. Delegates are invited to register in advance using this link.

Quentin Martin, CEO of Luckbox, said: “I am looking forward to updating guests at what is a hugely exciting time for both Luckbox and the wider esports industry.

“I will be taking the opportunity to provide an update on Luckbox’s progress during 2020, outline our growth strategy and field questions on behalf of a company at the forefront of a rapidly growing esports betting sector.”

This year’s Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day will feature several leaders in Technology and Diversified industries and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. Visit: www.gravitassecurities.com for more details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc.

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day (virtual)

Format: Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 15th

Time: 9:30 AM – 4:15 PM EST

Registration: Link

About Luckbox

The Company offers legal, real-money betting, live streams and stats on 13 esports on desktop and mobile. The Company is built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting. Real Time Games Holding Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – holds a full licence under the Isle of Man Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. The Company is committed to supporting responsible gambling.