IMG-ARENA-SEALS-STREAMING-PARTNERSHIP-WITH-MISLI-COM

Licensed Turkish online operator signs multi-sport ‘watch and bet’ deal

LONDON, U.K. – (13 October 2020) — IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has entered into a partnership with Misli.com to provide streaming services to the Turkish operator.

Misli is one of a limited number of regulated online sports betting operators in Turkey, having been licensed by the state’s Spor Toto Teşkilat Başkanlığı. They offer national pools betting and a wide range of markets on domestic and international sport, including football and basketball.

The partnership will allow Misli’s customers to stream events from IMG ARENA’s portfolio of live sport when placing a bet. IMG ARENA’s portfolio of content includes a range of tier one football, basketball and world sports.

Andrew Corser, Commercial Director at IMG ARENA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Misli.com, one of Turkey’s leading and longest-established sports betting licensees. The deal allows Turkish players to safely and significantly improve their betting experience by increasing access to engaging, official content and watching more of the sports live that they are betting on.”

Burak Simsek, CEO of Misli.com, said: “Integrating live streaming services from IMG ARENA will help take our online sports betting offering to the next level. IMG ARENA has a world-class portfolio of sporting rights and their properties are proven to drive the acquisition and retention of customers.”

Headquartered in London, IMG ARENA works with more than 460 leading sportsbook operators worldwide, providing always-on services including 24/7 live streaming and on-demand virtual sports products designed to evolve and inspire engagement by placing fans at the heart of the action. In 2019, more than 175 million hours of IMG ARENA content was watched by 56 million unique viewers around the globe. IMG ARENA’s clients include the ATP, UFC, the PGA TOUR, European Tour, the FA Cup and Serie A.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.