Microgaming set to embrace new German regulations

ISLE OF MAN, 12 October, 2020 – Microgaming has announced its support for Germany’s proposed online gaming regulations and affirmed its commitment to providing its customers with a solution designed to prepare them for the new regime.

Germany intends to implement an online slots licensing regime for commercial operators, introducing a raft of new measures designed to promote social responsibility and minimise gambling-related harm – a stance the gaming software supplier fully supports.

New directives include a five-second interval between reel spins, monthly deposit caps, and a maximum stake limit. All online gaming products must be presented in the German language.

The new rules will officially come into effect in July 2021, after which the relevant licences can be issued. In the meantime, there will be a policy of transitional tolerance, whereby operators can engage with the German market provided they adopt the new regulatory measures. Those that ignore the new regulations may be excluded from the future official licensing procedure.

Microgaming will launch a solution by 15 October that conforms with the German Toleration Regime, allowing clients to be technically ready to enter the German market at the flick of a switch.

More than 150 games will be made available to Microgaming customers in the market, including top titles Book of Oz (Triple Edge Studios), 9 Masks of Fire (Gameburger Studios) and Bonanza (Big Time Gaming).

Leon Thomas, Commercial Director at Microgaming, comments: “As a socially responsible business, Microgaming broadly supports the regulatory changes in Germany, where we will be providing our customers with a solution that includes some of our most popular and successful titles – long before the new gambling laws coming into force next year.”

