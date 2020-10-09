Gaming in Germany and iGB join forces to launch groundbreaking event, Oct. 19, Berlin

Gaming in Germany and iGB Affiliate have teamed up to bring you the 2020 Gaming in Germany Conference on October 19 in Berlin – an event you simply cannot afford to miss if you are in any way interested in Germany’s soon-to-be-regulated online gambling market.

As you undoubtedly know, Germany has the clear potential to become Europe’s largest and most important online gambling market. Estimates provided by H2 Gambling Capital show that Germany’s online market is expected to reach an impressive €2.7bn in gross win in 2021.

Agenda highlight: Marketing & media session with iGB’s Michael Caselli

We are very happy to announce that iGB Affiliate will be hosting a Takeover Session at the 2020 Gaming in Germany Conference. The session will address the challenges faced by marketing & media partners in the German online market, and will feature contributions from local and international marketing & media professionals, including Dr. Andreas Blaue (Lead Link), Frank Hesse (sportcampo), and Fintan Costello (BonusFinder).

The session will be moderated by Michael Caselli, Founder of iGaming Business and Head of Strategy at Clarion Gaming.

Agenda highlight: The October 2020 transitional regime

From October 15, a transitional iGaming regime enters into force that allows Germany-facing online operators to continue operating in the country until the new State Gambling Treaty takes effect from July 1, 2021.

If you wish to remain eligible for a future German online license, it is imperative that you comply with all the provisions of the transitional regime as soon as possible.

Full conference agenda now available

The full conference agenda and speaker list has been published on our website.

Who is coming?

The 2020 Gaming in Germany Conference will be attended by high-level representatives from operators, industry associations, game providers, platform providers, affiliates & media companies.

Safe and fully Covid-19 compliant

Conference venue allows guests to keep 1.5 meters distance at all times.

Event will take place in a spacious room where you will be seated at large, round tables.

No networking and social events, but full conference program.

No queues: conference program and badge will be delivered to you by courier prior to the event.

Fully compliant with all applicable regulations and public health recommendations.

Conference live stream available

For visitors who are unable to travel to Berlin, we offer a full conference live stream, covering all speakers and topics, for half the regular conference fee.

Remote attendees will still be able to participate in Q&As through the Slido online engagement tool.

About Gaming in Germany

Gaming in Germany aims to be the #1 resource for corporate decision makers, policy officers, and third-party professionals whose work will be impacted by the full regulation of online gambling in Germany.