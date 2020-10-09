Germany’s iGaming space will have a new player

Germany is undergoing a transformation, introducing changes to its iGaming segment to make it more regulated. While this might turn off some gaming operators (typically only those who would have otherwise not been willing to play by the rules, anyway), the iGaming space is still attracting attention. The latest to want in on the action is a new player, but which comes with a lot of gaming experience. Eyas Gaming is a new online gaming brand created by gaming veterans and backed by the Gauselmann Group.

Eyas was founded by Joseph Saumarez-Smith, the chairman of Bede Gaming and CEO of Sports Gaming Ltd., Bede Gaming founder Michael Brady and former Rank Group director Adam Joseph. Saumarez-Smith, who is also a non-executive director of the British Horseracing Authority, will serve as the company’s chairman, while Brady and Joseph will be its CEO and COO, respectively. Operating out of Malta, the company is looking to acquire a license in that country, and will also apply for one in Germany when they are offered.

Saumarez-Smith asserts, “The regulation of the German market is a very exciting time and a huge opportunity for us. The proposed rules for the German market will present some big challenges for all operators but we think that we will be able to build a market-leading product with Merkur that is specific to the German market and the new regulatory regime.”

The Gauselmann Group owns Bede Gaming, so it isn’t surprising that the company would decide to back the new venture. Bede Gaming’s digital platform will drive Eyas Gaming’s operations, which will also include Merkur virtual slot machines that will be made available from Gauselmann’s Blueprint and Edict divisions. Gauselmann purchased Bede Gaming at the end of the first quarter of this year, and the new company will give it a chance to continue expanding deeper into the iGaming realm.

Gauselmann Group founder and CEO Paul Gauselmann is ready to get going with the new operations and states, “I am thrilled about this collaboration. The operational experience of our partners in conjunction with our technological platform as well as our renowned Merkur games will enable us to successfully establish online offerings in Germany and other regulated markets.”

If everything goes according to plan, Germany’s iGaming industry will be settled into place next July, and Eyas Gaming wants to be there when it is. German legislators last month gave approval for the current transition period to open up the country’s online casino segment, giving operators until July 1, 2021 to come into compliance with gaming laws. Online slots, poker and sports gambling can be offered, provided operators adhere to strict guidelines.