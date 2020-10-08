How Espo is bringing esports fans closer to the players

The Esports industry has gone from strength to strength in 2020, proving as resilient as it is adventurous, and as financially stable as anything with regular and new fans watching, betting on and taking part in many tournaments from home during the recent pandemic.

One company who are set to launch in the esports industry are Espo, an esports community who offer unique Fan Perks for esports fanatics who want to get closer to their heroes, whether it’s their favourite teams or the players they love to watch play the game they love most.

We spoke to Henry James, founder and CEO of Espo ahead of the site launch later this month.

“We’re just finalising the details with existing team partners, who are each going to be running a campaign on the platform from launch,” he told us. “We’re working with them to finalise exactly what kind of Fan Perks they’re going to provide to users of our platform. Once we’ve got those details ratified, we hope to be able to start promoting those campaigns and solidify a launch date.”

It’s an exciting time for Henry James and the Espo team he calls on alongside him. Having signed Team Godsent and Team Queso, there are three other teams in the pipeline before the site launch will open the floodgates to 10,000 pre-registered esports fans already.

“We’ve signed two additional teams in the last few weeks and we’re probably going to wait until we have another one signed in the next week before we announce the next batch of teams. There’s a bit of a buzz in the community.”

Esports betting is one of the key areas where business is booming. With plenty of punters investing their hard-earned on their favourite esports players and teams, James admits it’s an area of the industry which is flying high right now.

“I’ve spoken with some fans that have said that have said betting is an opportunity to enhance their experience and get more focused on the games. It’s not for everybody, but the growth around esports betting is pretty staggering at the moment.”

Growing up as a kid, James had two main passions – videogames and motor sports. Playing games when the weather wasn’t great, the path to esports grew as a possibility whenever he wasn’t able to race. All of his background led to starting up as a small but focused business. As he’s discovered, it’s all about making sure investment is focused on the areas it needs to be.

“As a start-up, we have to be very lean and we need to be really, really focused on where we can provide that added value,” James says. “We identified about a year ago a gap in the market for fans and teams and players in a strong way. We realized that sponsors wanted to get closer to the fans as well. Through my experience and the experience of me and my colleagues working in sports sponsorship in the past, we thought maybe we could add something to this platform that provides value to sponsors too.”

That initial concept meant that Espo is being launched as its own platform, with space in the market for its unique fan perks. James says that Espo ‘never wanted to go down the route of trying to compete with Discord or Twitch’ or any other popular platforms, not just down to the fact that those two names have a war chest to call upon, but also to retain their unique nature.

“We’ve been focused on the area where there was an obvious missing element,” he says. “From an integration standpoint, we use [Discord and Twitch] and people can find us there, but we’re primarily trying to leverage relationships with teams, tournament organisers and collegiate esports associations. We’re saying that we’d like to introduce them to our community by doing the same. We have to focus on building relationships.”

Espo’s USP (Unique Selling Point) is clear – they want to bring esports fans closer to the action – it’s their mission statement. It’s a constant touchstone to their ambitions and growth.

“We said from Day 1 that if we can achieve that, then we’re confident in our ability to do well. If we fail to do that, then we’ll fail as a business. To be able to provide these fan perks is what we’re most excited about.”

How have Espo got the information to go on? You won’t be surprised to know that they have done exhaustive market research.

“We’re speaking with fans every single day and there’s so much consistency in what they’re telling us they want. We have a Fan Perk library of over 100 ideas and these are really the ideas of the community. As we find teams and players that are willing to provide the access, then we’re onto something.”

We’re seeing more and more the use of native loyalty point schemes or tokens in esports, and many companies go down this route. James thinks the diversity among fans for teams and players relates to this element of the esports business model.

“This is attractive I think because companies are able to get creative in gamifying an internal economy within their eco-system. For us, the objective with the EXP is that we can attract users of a team, and he or she might be a fan of one team and then they get tempted to become a fan of another team – that happens quite often in esports.”

Far from this being a bad thing, fans not being ‘hardcore loyal’ such as in soccer, many fans have told Espo that they like 10 or more teams and that can change on a regular basis.

“If we can attract a user to the platform on the basis of their fanship of one team, they can build an EXP balance on their accounts start creating EXP points either for spending on the platform or for the Community Incentive Program (CIP) which enables fans to earn rewards without spending many. And we’ve created a new fan for another team and that’s what we’re all about – growing the community.”

I ask Henry James if Espo would like to be known as a micro-transactional company or not.

“It’s such a good question.” He replies. “Are we trying to be a micro-transaction platform or not? The answer is no. We see Espo as a high-end platform and we anticipate that if you’re coming to Espo as a user, you’re probably quite a serious esports fans and you’re probably quite committed and invested in your favourite teams and players. We don’t see that as micro-transactional or volume-based opportunity. We see our offering as a higher ticket price item, especially with the interaction with some of the talent.”

Twitch is a major player in esports, broadcasting games such as Fortnite with live betting alongside it, but James doesn’t want Espo to be thought of as a competitor.

“We’re distanced from streaming ourselves at the moment, but for future evolutions of the platform, I’d describe us as transactional, connecting fans with players, teams and sponsors. We hope that in the near future we can get super-innovative and that take fan engagement deeper on the Espo platform.”

Esports fans are a unique breed, but the fastest growing sub-sector in sports, gaming and sportsbetting, especially during this age where so many of us are home watching sport on a screen rather than in stadia.

“The esports audience is so digitally savvy. That works to our advantage. Take a sport like tennis, where the average age of the spectator is 61. You can create a platform, but your target market audience are probably going to struggle to understand the concept or how it would work. Our audience know how to use internal ticket systems and are comfortable with all sort of apps on their phone. That gives us the chance to be creative.”

There’s no doubt that Espo have already been that as they’ve prepared for their launch later this month. You can check out the website right here and pre-register as well as looking into their Community Incentive Program. The future for esports, and Espo in particular, seems very bright indeed.