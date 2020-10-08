ICYMI – CoinGeek Live cashless casino replay

On October 5, a panel moderated by Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen considered how close we may be to a cashless casino experience thanks to Bitcoin SV and BitBoss, and how blockchain based gambling is pushing change across the gambling industry, at CoinGeek Live.

Bitcoin SV can not only improve the online experience as a faster and cheaper payment option, but the massively scaling block sizes of BSV allow for operators to save on costs by using the blockchain as their immutable data ledger, thanks in large part to advances made by BitBoss. With the world focused on a global pandemic and removing touchpoints as much as possible, is the time to adopt Bitcoin now?

In case you missed it, watch the whole presentation below, or read our recap of the panel here: