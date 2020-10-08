Pragmatic-Play-continues-LatAm-expansion-with-Zamba-deal-in-Colombia

Online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has been busy working its magic to expand across Latin America (LatAm), which is seen as one of the hottest growing gaming markets around. It has entered a number of partnerships already this year that will allow it to expand its virtual footprint, and has now added another name to the list. Pragmatic Play announced a few days ago that it will now be a provider of online slot machines to Zamba, an iGaming operator in Colombia.

Now, Zamba users can enjoy top-ranking slot titles from Pragmatic, such as the John Hunter series, Wolf Gold and Wild Walker. The iGaming platform also gains access to Enhance, Pragmatic’s gamification toolkit that allows operators to build tournaments, card bonuses, prize multipliers and more. The inclusion of the slot options and Enhance will allow Zamba to build its portfolio in Colombia and attract new users to its services.

Santiago Melo, Zamba’s business unit manager, asserts, “Growing our offering is vital to keep growing our customer base and Pragmatic Play has incredible diversity in its slot portfolio. With many top-performing slots appealing to a wide range of player demographics, their products will take our portfolio of titles to the next level, and we look forward to a long and exciting partnership together.”

Pragmatic is constantly hard at work introducing new titles. It currently releases about four new virtual slot titles each month, and is also putting together live casino and bingo options to provide additional content to iGaming operators. Live casino gaming has become one of the hottest innovations for iGaming in recent times, giving online gaming aficionados the ability to receive a truer physical casino experience while playing online.

Pragmatic VP of Latin America Victor Arias adds, “We’re delighted to further strengthen our position in the regulated Colombian territory by going live with Zamba. We’ve committed to growing our presence significantly in the region and our products are being received extremely well in Latin America. We look forward to continuing our upwards momentum on the continent.”

Across LatAm, Pragmatic is quickly making a name for itself. In addition to the Zamba deal and others it has established in the region, the company has a strategic partnership with Brazil’s BetMotion, as well as with Universal Race, which is available across almost the entire LatAm landscape. One of its larger recent partnerships was with LatamWin, a software solutions company that gave it access to all of Central and South America.