Eagles-Pick-Apart-49ers-as-San Francisco-Flatter-to-Deceive-Again

The latest gameweek produced plenty of entertaining games in the NFL, but perhaps the most surprising result of them all was the Eagles’ victory over many people’s pick for the Vince Lombardi trophy, the San Francisco 49ers.

The game itself was a topsy-turvy one, and not one that was finished until the 4th quarter as the Eagles came back to win in Philadelphia late on.

Having edged the first quarter, a scoreless second was followed by the 49ers, currently 30/1 for the 55th annual Super Bowl going into the final quarter 14/11 up. That was flipped on its head in the final quarter, however, as the Eagles scored 14 points to just six from their more decorated opponents.

With touchdowns from George Kittle, Jerick McKinnon and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers saw Nick Mullens throw for 200 yards, but their overall score paled against the Eagles’ in the only stats that matter on the night.

In terms of total yards, the 49ers won in most departments, but the Eagles were very effective in the 4th down stakes, and didn’t lose a fumble on the night.

So, how has that changed the overall odds for both sides in sportsbetting terms? The 49ersmay be a 30/1 shot for the Vince Lombardi trophy, but you can still get The Eagles at 55/1, possibly reflecting that this was their first victory in four regular season games so far this season (one tie and two losses their other results).

The regular split for the 49ers is 10.5 games, being available at 10/11 either side of that number. With two wins and two defeats so far, we’d be taking the under on that and under 8.5 regular season wins is still attractive at 11/10. The 49ers are now 11/10 to make the playoffs and play a part in the postseason, but that is still pitching them as a better side than the Eagles, who are Evens to win more than 6.5 games, not a bad price given this result.

The Eagles are 13/8 to make the postseason playoffs, and 4/9 to have their wings clipped instead. We wouldn’t take the Eagles at 7.4 to win the NFC East, especially with the Dallas Cowboys currently looking a better bet, but a 7/1 price for the 49ers to win the NFC West is more appealing, conversely.

These odds won’t stay the same if the 49ers can keep pace with the Seahawks – who have won all four of their opening games – over the next two, because on November 1st, the two clash on the day after Halloween.

If the 49ers were to win that crucial game, you wouldn’t see 7/1 at any decent point over the rest of the regular season.

Can the 49ers come back to form? Will the Eagles use this result as a springboard for more strong results in the coming weeks? The NFL continues to thrill and amaze sportsbettors in equal measure.