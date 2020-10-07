ICYMI – CoinGeek Live esports panel replay

On October 5, a panel moderated by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the Blockchain Association, looked at the benefits esports expects to gain by adopting the Bitcoin SV blockchain at CoinGeek Live.

Bitcoin SV creates the ability to conduct microtransactions for esports betting, a perfectly auditable blockchain to create a stronger sense of integrity, and a potential for a multiverse of games all living on the same massively scaling blockchain.

In case you missed it, watch the whole presentation below, or read our recap of the panel here: