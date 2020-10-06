Playson goes from strength to strength in Europe with Novibet partnership

Supplier to provide expanding operator with its renowned games

Malta, Tuesday 6th October 2020 – Casino software developer Playson has announced a content distribution agreement with Novibet, which will strengthen the sportsbook’s online casino offering.

Novibet will integrate a selection of Playson’s celebrated slot titles, including perennial player-favourites such as Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win and Diamond Wins: Hold and Win, as well as its latest release Solar King.

Under the agreement, the operator will also benefit from access to the supplier’s integration-free suite of engagement tools, which have been demonstrated to significantly enhance player retention.

The deal sees Playson extend its audience reach across Europe, with Novibet’s operations in the UK, Italy and Greece set to launch the provider’s content, and additional EU markets to follow in the near future.

Blanka Homor, Sales Director at Playson, said: “Novibet boasts strong commercial potential and impressive growth prospects, so we welcome this partnership and look forward to working with the company.

“Featuring industry-leading promotional tools and a collection of hit games, this deal allows players across Europe to continue enjoying our premium quality offering.”

Nick Bachas, Chief Business Development Officer at Novibet said: “We’re thrilled to be integrating Playson’s immersive slot titles, and it’s retention-boosting engagement tools make for a strong addition to our portfolio.

“We feel confident that the studio’s catalogue will continue to attract a wide range of players as we continue to expand into markets across the EU.”

About Playson

Playson is a leading content development firm which supplies games to more than 17 regulated markets. The slot designer has a portfolio of over 65 omni-channel casino games, and its staff are based in Malta, Ukraine, UK and Greece. With licences from the UKGC, ONJN and MGA, Playson is well positioned to meet the needs of the most discerning eGambling operators. More information about Playson can be found at www.playson.com.