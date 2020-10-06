everymatrix-acquires-totoit-to-expand-front-end-division

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, Malta – iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix announces the acquisition of TOTOIT, a Thailand-based development company. EveryMatrix worked with TOTOIT for several years on many development projects and is now ready to integrate the company within its structure.

TOTOIT specialises in front-end solutions, bespoke websites, intranet/extranet design, and custom programming, using the latest technologies and frameworks.

With over 20 experienced tech employees, TOTOIT will join forces with EveryMatrix’s Front-end Division and assist the company’s top clients in building outstanding websites tailored to their unique value proposition.

EveryMatrix’s APIs offer the tools and systems needed by operators to build personalised and localised gaming experiences from scratch.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO of EveryMatrix, says: “We have successfully collaborated with TOTOIT for several years now, and we are happy to welcome their experienced staff into our organisation. Their team already has a deep understanding of our APIs and processes. I have nothing but praise for this team, as I come to know them as efficient, reliable and service-minded. In addition, they have great business knowledge and will add new dimensions for gamification innovation.

“This acquisition will give us the opportunity to offer even better services, in particular for Tier-1 clients for which we want the bandwidth to do fully bespoke solutions. As such, adding a team of 20 experienced developers in one go is a huge step in this direction.”

Previously, TOTOIT catered to a wide range of clients across Europe and Southeast Asia and was well-known for their desire to push the limits of HTML and responsive design to deliver simple but efficient workflows.

