New-MGA-regulations-force-suspicious-betting-reporting

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is set to introduce new regulations in 2021 that will require Malta-licensed operators to report any type of suspicious betting activity. The new regulations are set to come into effect on 1st January 2021, after the MGA published its suspicious betting activity reporting requirements in May in consultation with operators.

The MGA’s Suspicious Betting Reporting Mechanism (SBRM) will be available for operators on the November 1, 2020. While there is an expectation that operators will report suspect betting activity, the mandatory reporting will not be enforced until January 2021.

An MGA spokesman was quick to assure the industry that continuous consultation and training on the new process would remain in place:

“As already reiterated throughout this consultation process, the MGA’s SIU is adamant to continue increasing its collaboration efforts with both its licensees and other stakeholders interested in safeguarding the integrity of sports and sports betting.

“Hence, the MGA’s SIU intends to continue discussing potential policy initiatives with its licensee via consultation processes, whilst also looking to start organising workshops, bi-annual round tables and a Sports Integrity forum involving all stakeholders.”

The MGA consultation report, released in May, touched on the new guidelines and the expectations of licenses on reporting suspect activity:

“The Authority will require licensees to describe the markets on which suspicious activity has occurred and the country from which the account behind any suspicious activity was accessed. Licensees must also inform the MGA of the time at which the bets were placed, as well as providing account information, and any evidence to support why the activity is considered suspicious, as well as listing all other bodies that have been notified of the potential breach.”

The new MGA requirements were endorsed by the International Betting Integrity Association (IIBA) and several other industry bodies.

The MGA has been actively cracking down on compliance regulations with Pocket Games Software and Playbay Malta coming under the microscope in recent months.