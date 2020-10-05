Eagles-sign-multi-year-betting-partnership-with-DraftKings

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced a multiyear partnership with DraftKings, who are set to be the team’s betting partner and daily sports fantasy sports partner. The deal with DraftKings will give the betting giant exclusive naming right to the Field Club at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles Vice President Catherine Carlson was delighted with the new partnership with DraftKings:

“The DraftKings Field Club will offer a true VIP experience and exclusive gameday access featuring an on-field viewing area in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space, and additional benefits. The DraftKings Field Club will open its doors to ticketed guests once the in-person sports experience returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

“Our partnership with DraftKings presents many new and exciting opportunities that will help drive the fan experience at Lincoln Financial Field to the next level. DraftKings has established itself as an emerging leader in the sports and entertainment space with an already strong presence in Philadelphia. We look forward to a successful future with DraftKings and showcasing the value of our shared vision in fun and engaging ways for our fans.”

As well as the naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field, DraftKings branding will be integrated with the Eagles social media assets and team broadcasts. DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz commented on the partnership with the Eagles in a statement.

“Philadelphia is home to some of the most passionate football fans, and we could not be more excited to join forces with the Eagles. Be it fans at home, on the DraftKings mobile app, or inside Lincoln Financial Field, we look forward to introducing Eagles fans and DraftKings customers alike to an all-encompassing DraftKings experience,” Kucharz said.

It’s the second agreement in as many weeks for the Eagles, who signed a multi-year deal with FOX Bet. The Eagles also partnered with Unibet in 2019 as their official casino partner.