parimatch-becomes-official-la-liga-betting-partner

Betting operator Parimatch continued their foray into European football, signing a two-year partnership with La Liga. Under the terms of the deal, Parimatch will become the Spanish league’s official betting partner for 15 regions in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Parimatch’s branding will feature across all events organised in the region and will feature in away matches for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid. Parimatch will also gain access to La Liga digital assets and have the support of La Liga football legends for marketing in the region.

Parimatch have formed partnerships in recent months with Everton, Leicester in the English Premier League and Serie A champions Juventus. Parimatch CEO Dmitriy Sergeev was excited about the partnership with La Liga:

“This collaboration is strategically important for Parimatch and represents an opportunity for us to reach the loyal fanbase of one of the most popular football leagues in the world, whose players are some of the most iconic names in football today. This agreement will see our brand awareness increase not only in our key markets across the CIS, but also on a global level. LaLiga shares our commitment to the fan experience, so this partnership is a fantastic fit for us.”

Parimatch business Development director Tamara Babits echoed the sentiments of his CEO:

“At Parimatch, we are driven by our passion for sport and entertainment, so what better partner than one of the world’s most popular football leagues. We are so excited that our brand will now share the playing field with some of the greatest players in the sport today. We will work hard to build both brands’ presence across the CIS together.”

La Liga director Oscar Mayo commented on the new partnership with Parimatch:

“Strong local partnerships are key to making deeper connections with our fans and growing our global presence. In the CIS, our following has increased significantly in recent years creating an audience that is keen to get closer to our competition. Parimatch shares our ambition to create world-class entertainment and is an ideal partner with which to continue this growth across the region.”

It’s the second betting partnership for La Liga in the last month. The Spanish League signed a four- year agreement with operator M88 covering the Asia region.