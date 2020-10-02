Watch CoinGeek Live Day 3: iGaming & eSports Blockchain Solutions on Bitcoin

CoinGeek Live Day 3 has begun! If you haven’t signed up already, you can register for free to watch the whole conference at CoinGeekConference.com.

The agenda for Day 3 begins at 9:00 am EDT (Noon BST) on October 2, but you can login now to check out exhibitor booths and begin networking with others in the Bitcoin world. You can login here.

Day 3 will feature the CG Live gambling track, with talks on esports, cashless casinos and the future of online gambling. Our lead reporter, Becky Liggero Fontana, has already given you lots of reasons why this is a day of talks that, if you’re in the gambling industry, you won’t want to miss. You can check out the conference agenda to see what CoinGeek Live has in store, and some of our most anticipated panels

You can watch our coverage of everything that happened in Day 1 and Day 2. And of course, register now so you don’t miss another minute.