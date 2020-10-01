Premier League preview – Gameweek #4

The Premier League’s fourth week of fixtures will give teams at the top or bottom of the league the chance to fight for three points for the last time before the forthcoming International break.

With Jose Mourinho bringing his Tottenham team back to his former home of Old Trafford and Pep Guardiola taking his Manchester City team to take on his former mentor Marcelo Bielsa’s side Leeds, there are renewed rivalries up and down the most popular league in world football. Can we find the sportsbetting value? Let’s look at the odds.

Leeds United vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm GMT kick-off)

The protégé takes on the teacher at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s self-confessed ‘student’ Pep Guardiola takes his porous Manchester City defence to Yorkshire.

Last time out, City lost 5-2 at home to Leicester City, with Jamie Vardy scoring the second hat-trick of his career against The Citizens and Pep’s Citizens at that. Leeds are likely to cause City some real problems, but just as likely is the fact that Guardiola’s men will open up their hosts too.

With both sides surely throwing caution to the wind, each defence should be in for a torrid time, and we see no reason why there won’t be goals aplenty.

Our tip: Over 5.5 goals (4/1)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 4.30pm GMT kick-off)

When Jose Mourinho took his Tottenham Hotspur side to Old Trafford last season, The Red Devils prevailed, winning 2-1 after two Marcus Rashford strikes found the net and another nearly broke the crossbar.

This time round, Spurs have more reason to be confident, and not just because a prosaic United have limped to one win from two in the Premier League so far. With Harry Kane up front, they’re likely to make the most of any chances they get, unlike Brighton, who may have struck the frame of the goal three times, but should really have put United down long before the eventual 100th-minute winner.

While United still have it in them to win, Spurs are likely to restrict space, draw them out and hit the home side on the counter, exactly as Mourinho’s masterclass did for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Our tip: United to score under 1.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool (Sunday, 7.15pm GMT kick-off)

This should be an entertaining game, with Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley possibly playing a part for Aston Villa. The former Everton midfielder always performed well against Liverpool and could have a positive influence for The Villains. The Midlands side have started their Premier League campaign very well, with wins in both of their opening two fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham.

Liverpool provide a very different challenge, of course, but while we think Jurgen Klopp’s men might nick another win – they beat Leeds United by a single goal before more comprehensive victories against the more accomplished teams of Chelsea and Arsenal – last year’s single-goal victory is the best guide as to this year’s result in the same fixture. Sadio Mane may well be the man to steal the win as he so often is.

Our tip: Liverpool to win by 1 goal (14/5)

Gameweek #4 Fixtures:

Saturday 3rd October

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (12.30 GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score (17/20)

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Everton to be winning at HT/FT (15/8)

Leeds United vs. Manchester City (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 5.5 goals (4/1)

Newcastle United vs. Burnley (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Exactly 2 goals (5/2)

Sunday 4th October

Leicester City vs. West Ham United (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Harvey Barnes to score the first goal (17/2)

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: James Ward-Prowse to score at any time (18/5)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Kieran Tierney to score at any time (14/1)

Wolves vs. Fulham (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score in a draw (5/1)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Under 1.5 United goals (10/11)

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool (7.15pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Liverpool to win by 1 goal (14/5)