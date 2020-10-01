The-World-Poker-Tour-announces-WPT-Online-event-in-India

The World Poker Tour (WPT) continues to break into new markets, partnering with Adda52 to launch a new online poker event for India. The tournament will run from November 5 to 22, featuring 154 events and a guaranteed prize pool of $1.8 million USD.

Head of Business for Delta Corp Poker, Manish J. Adnani was excited to be partnering with WPT, for the upcoming Indian event.

“We expect to continue setting higher standards for online poker in the Indian Sub-continent, rollout a memorable experience on Adda52.com and offer the Indian players a platform to achieve glory at the world stage,” Adnani said.

WPT CEO Adam Pliska was excited to have the tour expand into India.

“The WPT Online venture continues to grow as part of our overall online strategy which we have found effective across the global market.” This series comes on the heels of our successful WPT Online series in other parts of the world and we are pleased to be working with Adda52 come November,” Pliska said.

The WPT and Adda52.com will be hosting a special tribute to the late Mike Sexton on the final day of the event. Sexton lost a long battle with prostate cancer earlier this month. Poker Gives will be receiving the donations from the final event.

Pratap Pandit, VP of Online Operations for Delta Corp also commented on the partnership.

“The WPT has built a great relationship with the Indian poker community and we’re proud to have them as our partners. The reach and accessibility of this year’s online series are really exciting and the festive season of Diwali is the perfect setting for it,” Pandit added.

Angelica Hael, VP of WPT Global Tour Management was looking forward to the event.

“The World Poker Tour is pleased to be joining forces with Adda52 once again to extend our partnership into the online realm, the WPT Online brand now advances to another thriving market and we look forward to a great series with the Indian online community.”

The WPT tournament will begin on 11th November with the winner to receive a Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium timepiece, valued at more than two WPT Passports: $10,400.

Adda52 is a leading online poker platform based in India and is a subsidiary of Delta Corp. Delta is the sole publicly traded casino company in India.